107 – Universal Epic Universe

On the cover

Hiccup’s Wing Gliders careens through How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk at Universal

Epic Universe. InPark’s coverage shares all the facts and feels for the new park.

Photo by Universal Orlando Resort.

Table of contents

Editorial

Is Vegas a canary in the coal mine? by Martin Palicki, InPark Magazine Publisher

Industry news

News from Alterface

Articles

View from the top interview by Martin Palicki

Atlantis Dubai’s Sascha Triemer on the Middle East waterpark market



The forefront of interactivity interview by Martin Palicki

Alterface’s new Interactive Concept Design service



Frank-ophile by Gabrielle Russon

Alcorn McBride’s new distributor carries deep ties to themed entertainment

Cover article

Epic arrives by Martin Palicki

InPark Publisher Martin Palicki explores the FACTS and the FEELS of Universal Epic Universe



On the issue of tariffs… edited by Martin Palicki

Industry leaders respond to Trump’s evolving and uncertain tariff situation



Ghost Boat reimagined interviews by Martin Palicki

Moment Factory joined forces with Dells Boat Tours for a major multimedia

transformation of the classic Wisconsin Dells fright attraction



Legacy in action by Adora English, University of Central Florida

Paying it forward to invest in our industry



The waterpark market interview by Martin Palicki

WhiteWater’s Doug Smith shares info on the latest trends

and issues facing the waterpark market in North America



Event Primer: AZA interview by Martin Palicki

Melissa Howerton on the association’s annual conference in Tampa