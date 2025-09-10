Thursday, September 11, 2025
#107 – Universal Epic Universe

By IPM News

On the cover

Hiccup’s Wing Gliders careens through How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk at Universal
Epic Universe. InPark’s coverage shares all the facts and feels for the new park.

Photo by Universal Orlando Resort.

Table of contents

Editorial

Is Vegas a canary in the coal mine? by Martin Palicki, InPark Magazine Publisher

Industry news

News from Alterface

Articles

View from the top interview by Martin Palicki
Atlantis Dubai’s Sascha Triemer on the Middle East waterpark market

The forefront of interactivity interview by Martin Palicki
Alterface’s new Interactive Concept Design service

Frank-ophile by Gabrielle Russon
Alcorn McBride’s new distributor carries deep ties to themed entertainment

Cover article

Epic arrives by Martin Palicki
InPark Publisher Martin Palicki explores the FACTS and the FEELS of Universal Epic Universe

On the issue of tariffs… edited by Martin Palicki
Industry leaders respond to Trump’s evolving and uncertain tariff situation

Ghost Boat reimagined interviews by Martin Palicki
Moment Factory joined forces with Dells Boat Tours for a major multimedia
transformation of the classic Wisconsin Dells fright attraction

Legacy in action by Adora English, University of Central Florida
Paying it forward to invest in our industry

The waterpark market interview by Martin Palicki
WhiteWater’s Doug Smith shares info on the latest trends
and issues facing the waterpark market in North America

Event Primer: AZA interview by Martin Palicki
Melissa Howerton on the association’s annual conference in Tampa

Previous article
Issue 107 editorial: Is Vegas a canary in the coal mine?
Next article
Maurer Rides introduces new features for its Spike Racer interactive coaster

