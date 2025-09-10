107 – Universal Epic Universe

On the cover
Hiccup’s Wing Gliders careens through How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk at Universal
Epic Universe. InPark’s coverage shares all the facts and feels for the new park.
Photo by Universal Orlando Resort.
Table of contents
Editorial
Is Vegas a canary in the coal mine? by Martin Palicki, InPark Magazine Publisher
Industry news
Articles
View from the top interview by Martin Palicki
Atlantis Dubai’s Sascha Triemer on the Middle East waterpark market
The forefront of interactivity interview by Martin Palicki
Alterface’s new Interactive Concept Design service
Frank-ophile by Gabrielle Russon
Alcorn McBride’s new distributor carries deep ties to themed entertainment
Cover article
Epic arrives by Martin Palicki
InPark Publisher Martin Palicki explores the FACTS and the FEELS of Universal Epic Universe
On the issue of tariffs… edited by Martin Palicki
Industry leaders respond to Trump’s evolving and uncertain tariff situation
Ghost Boat reimagined interviews by Martin Palicki
Moment Factory joined forces with Dells Boat Tours for a major multimedia
transformation of the classic Wisconsin Dells fright attraction
Legacy in action by Adora English, University of Central Florida
Paying it forward to invest in our industry
The waterpark market interview by Martin Palicki
WhiteWater’s Doug Smith shares info on the latest trends
and issues facing the waterpark market in North America
Event Primer: AZA interview by Martin Palicki
Melissa Howerton on the association’s annual conference in Tampa