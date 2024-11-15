Holovis to feature 360Golf demo at IAAPA Expo

Holovis will unveil the latest generation of its social gaming system, 360Golf, at IAAPA Expo this year.

Since its launch, 360Golf has revolutionized mini-golf with advanced tracking and automated stroke-counting technology built directly into the golf balls. With innovative gamification features, the system enhances player engagement and creates a seamless experience by replacing traditional scorecards with real-time digital tracking. This technology, embedded in each golf ball, automatically monitors and displays scores on interactive screens around the course, allowing players to immerse themselves fully in the game.

Get an even more in-depth look at Holovis’ 360Golf product from InPark issue 102, including insight into the technology that takes the stress out of mini-golf.

This year, Holovis will showcase the “second generation” of 360Golf, which recently debuted at three new courses at the popular British resort, Butlin’s. These updated courses feature enhanced technology that provides a smoother and more enjoyable experience for both guests and operators.

For the first time, IAAPA attendees will have the chance to play a demo course at Holovis’ booth (#1878), where the 360Golf team has created a signature hole showcasing the seamless blend of technology and interactive gameplay that defines 360Golf.

360Golf has already entertained thousands of players worldwide at locations including Level X sites in Glasgow and Middlesborough, U.K. Each installation is monitored in real time through Holovis’ DeepSmarts data analytics platform, which provides operators with a user-friendly dashboard displaying player statistics (e.g., player volume, game duration, and high scores) as well as operational metrics like course usage, uptime, and maintenance schedules.

Currently, Holovis is completing two of its largest courses to date, the first of 11 planned installations across the GCC, with openings scheduled to start later this year. These courses promise to push the boundaries of mini-golf design, with features like 15-foot-high ball trajectories that bring an unprecedented scale and ambition to the game.

Clients can choose from an extensive catalogue of existing 360Golf course designs or collaborate with Holovis’ creative team to develop custom courses tailored to their venue, theme, or brand.

Ben Fry, Marketing Manager, shared his enthusiasm: “360Golf is truly reinventing the game. Our automated stroke-counting and tracking technologies, combined with exciting course designs and gamification elements, have created a golf system like no other. We’re especially excited to be bringing this brand new hole design to IAAPA and can’t wait for visitors to get their hands on the technology!”