Mad Systems launches AV++ QuickSilver Retrofit program

Mad Systems Inc. announced the launch of its AV++® QuickSilver® Retrofit program, a strategic upgrade pathway that transforms existing gallery hardware into a modern, AI-driven platform without the disruption and cost of a total rebuild.

“Budgets are tighter than ever, but visitor expectations keep rising,” said Maris J. Ensing, founder of Mad Systems. “Our QuickSilver® Retrofit helps museums stretch their grant dollars, navigate tariff swings, and deliver cutting-edge personalization using the screens, projectors, and speakers they already own.”

A smarter use of today’s budgets

QuickSilver® Retrofit keeps modern peripherals such as projectors, monitors, and speakers, but replaces traditional “black box” devices with non-proprietary, off-the-shelf computer hardware, reducing reliance on single-source vendors and shielding institutions from sudden tariff increases.

Wireless options and streamlined cabling mean shorter installation windows, often days instead of weeks, so galleries stay open and earning revenue.

Grant-friendly. Reusing assets demonstrates fiscal responsibility and environmental stewardship, two factors increasingly favored by funding agencies.

Built for personalization and accessibility

QuickSilver® forms the backbone of AV++®, Mad Systems’ advanced layer that provides a capability to merge QuickSilver® based AV systems with interactive, AI-powered tools:

Alice™ hyper-personalization. Museums can greet opt-in visitors by name and deliver content matched to their language, age, or interests via RFID badges, NFC tags, or optional private and anonymous facial recognition through CheshireCat™.

Lory™ accessibility. Captions, audio description, and sign language videos stream directly to a guest’s smartphone in more than 200 languages.

Modular growth. New interactive zones, sensors, or media can be added later with simple software or hardware swaps, protecting long-term investment. Since everything is based on non-proprietary PC type hardware, long-term availability is guaranteed.

Availability

The AV++® QuickSilver® Retrofit program is available immediately to museums, science centers, zoos, heritage sites, and attractions worldwide. Mad Systems provides turnkey design, installation, and training or can work alongside in-house teams and outside fabricators.