Mad Systems launches AV++ QuickSilver Retrofit program

Mad Systems Inc. announced the launch of its AV++® QuickSilver® Retrofit program, a strategic upgrade pathway that transforms existing gallery hardware into a modern, AI-driven platform without the disruption and cost of a total rebuild.
“Budgets are tighter than ever, but visitor expectations keep rising,” said Maris J. Ensing, founder of Mad Systems. “Our QuickSilver® Retrofit helps museums stretch their grant dollars, navigate tariff swings, and deliver cutting-edge personalization using the screens, projectors, and speakers they already own.”
A smarter use of today’s budgets
- QuickSilver® Retrofit keeps modern peripherals such as projectors, monitors, and speakers, but replaces traditional “black box” devices with non-proprietary, off-the-shelf computer hardware, reducing reliance on single-source vendors and shielding institutions from sudden tariff increases.
- Wireless options and streamlined cabling mean shorter installation windows, often days instead of weeks, so galleries stay open and earning revenue.
- Grant-friendly. Reusing assets demonstrates fiscal responsibility and environmental stewardship, two factors increasingly favored by funding agencies.
Built for personalization and accessibility
QuickSilver® forms the backbone of AV++®, Mad Systems’ advanced layer that provides a capability to merge QuickSilver® based AV systems with interactive, AI-powered tools:
- Alice™ hyper-personalization. Museums can greet opt-in visitors by name and deliver content matched to their language, age, or interests via RFID badges, NFC tags, or optional private and anonymous facial recognition through CheshireCat™.
- Lory™ accessibility. Captions, audio description, and sign language videos stream directly to a guest’s smartphone in more than 200 languages.
- Modular growth. New interactive zones, sensors, or media can be added later with simple software or hardware swaps, protecting long-term investment. Since everything is based on non-proprietary PC type hardware, long-term availability is guaranteed.
Availability
The AV++® QuickSilver® Retrofit program is available immediately to museums, science centers, zoos, heritage sites, and attractions worldwide. Mad Systems provides turnkey design, installation, and training or can work alongside in-house teams and outside fabricators.