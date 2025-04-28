RWS Global to deliver diverse new live entertainment experiences to Azamara Cruises

Azamara Cruises, the small-ship cruise line, announced a new phase in its long-standing partnership with RWS Global to deliver 13 new and exclusive-to-Azamara entertainment experiences across its fleet starting in 2026.

“At Azamara, we are always looking for ways to elevate the onboard experience and create lasting memories for our guests,” said Simon Blacoe, Vice President of Hotel Operations at Azamara Cruises. “Our partnership with RWS Global allows us to elevate our guest experience, delivering world-class performances and entertainment which also reflect the destinations we visit and the cultures we celebrate. We are really looking forward to sharing the amazing new shows and experiences that will debut exclusively on Azamara Cruises next year.”

A fresh wave of signature entertainment

Azamara Cruises’ 2026 entertainment will include:

Ten original, exclusive-to-Azamara Cruises stage shows featuring high-caliber talent, contemporary choreography, and reimagined classics. These shows will span a variety of musical genres and decades, designed to resonate with the cruise line’s diverse, multi-generational audience

Two interactive game shows that maximize guest participation in new ways

Themed musical experiences and pop-up moments that surprise and delight passengers throughout their voyage

Fleetwide technical upgrades to enhance venue production quality and elevate every aspect of the entertainment experience

A continued collaboration with RWS Global

The newly expanded multi-year partnership builds upon a creative relationship originally forged in 2017. RWS Global will lead the development, casting, choreography, design, and production of Azamara’s new shows, while also overseeing implementation and ongoing management across the fleet.

“We are delighted to expand our longstanding partnership with Azamara Cruises to create premium entertainment and unforgettable experiences for travelers around the world,” said Ryan Fitzgerald, Executive Vice President, Sea Production of RWS Global. “Azamara guests will be treated to a vibrant range of musical, dance, and artistic performances — brought to life with world-class talent and enhanced by our shared investment in onboard technology.”