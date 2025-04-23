The Smurf Experience to make U.S. debut in Dallas-Fort Worth

With sold out crowds and over 2 million visitors across Europe, The Smurf Experience is officially making its U.S. debut in Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Texas, for a limited time.

Opening May 7, 2025, at Arlington’s Esports Stadium, this 13,000-square-foot immersive attraction will transport families into the heart of Smurf Village. The 75-minute experience will feature nine mission-based zones filled with interactive scavenger hunts, obstacle courses, virtual reality adventures, meet-and-greets with Smurf characters and more.

“The Smurfs may be small, but their journey has been anything but. From their origins in Europe in the 1950s to their increasing global popularity, we are excited to bring the world of the Smurfs to life for families in DFW! Based on the success of the attraction in Europe, we believe U.S. audiences will thoroughly enjoy the launch of The Smurf Experience,” said SBX Group‘s CEO, Danny Fritz.

“When my father first drew these little blue characters decades ago, I don’t think he ever imagined that they’d one day jump off the pages and be able to physically interact with families around the world. It is wonderful to see The Smurf Experience bring the Smurfs, their story and their values to life in such a meaningful way,” said Véronique Culliford, Founder & President of Peyo Company and daughter of Peyo.

Located inside Arlington’s Esports Stadium at the Arlington Museum of Art and just steps away from AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Field and Six Flags Over Texas, The Smurf Experience is placed in the heart of Arlington’s entertainment district.

Timed with the release of Paramount Pictures’ new Smurfs movie (hitting theaters July 2025), this summer-long adventure builds on the excitement of the big screen. The film stars Rihanna as both a producer and the voice of Smurfette. The Smurf Experience lets fans step into the world of the Smurfs ahead of the film’s release.

The Smurf Experience was designed by Belgium-based agency Cecoforma in collaboration with Smurf parent entity Peyo Company. SBX Group, a leader in entertainment attractions, is working with Cecoforma and Peyo Company to adapt the experience for North American audiences. SBX is also partnering with Leap Event Technology as the Official Ticketing Provider for The Smurf Experience in North America. Leap provides a suite of technology, marketing, and data solutions for some of the world’s biggest sports and entertainment brands.