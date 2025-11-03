Story you can experience

Morgan Fix Creative brings creativity and precision to themed entertainment projects

interview by Martin Palicki

Morgan Fix has spent more than 15 years turning creative designs into places people can touch, see, and experience. Based in Europe and now expanding into North America, his studio, Morgan Fix Creative, bridges artistry and engineering to make ambitious stories buildable and efficient.

Morgan Fix

Fix’s team acts as an “internal studio” for clients – designing, coordinating, and delivering projects from concept through opening. Fix’s core team includes a vetted network of junior freelancers and senior independents across engineering, animation, fabrication, scenic and props, lighting, SFX, AV, and show control. Their portfolio includes collaborations with Puy du Fou, Disneyland Paris, La Compagnie des Alpes, and regional parks such as Nigloland, Festyland, and Gröna Lund.

We asked Fix to discuss his roots in themed entertainment, his philosophy of “design-to-budget,” and the evolving future of immersive storytelling.

How did you get involved in the industry?

I grew up next to Europa-Park, and those regular visits made it clear I belonged in this industry. With no formal path into themed entertainment, I built my own – starting in architecture, then moving through quantity surveying, interior design, and urban planning. Over time I focused more on attractions, developing a specialty in making creative ideas buildable.

What led you to start your own business?

After working abroad, I returned to Europe to start a family. I wanted to keep creating immersive experiences but also stay rooted at home, so I launched my own studio. My career allowed me to oversee every stage of a project from concept to fabrication, installation and opening. It also suited my entrepreneurial side; as a teenager I built a Halloween event from scratch that grew into a regional success. Starting my own company was the natural next step.

Where are you based and what verticals do you work in?

Our headquarters is near Strasbourg, France, but 70 percent of our work is international. I’m proud to announce an important milestone in the recent establishment of a U.S. entity in Orlando, Florida, to better serve the North American market. We also maintain strong ties in the Middle East, where we’ve delivered numerous projects. Our agile model allows us to form local teams quickly and operate efficiently anywhere in the world.

In addition to theme parks and attractions, we are working in adjacent sectors like retail, hospitality, walkthrough experiences, cultural venues and immersive brand experiences, such as Netflix Experiences for Riyadh Season and mall pop-ups featuring Sesame Street, Dora the Explorer, The Smurfs, Kung Fu Panda, Madagascar, Trolls, and PAW Patrol.

What does Morgan Fix Creative offer the industry?

We offer a complete, end-to-end creative and delivery solution for leisure destinations and attractions – what we call a three-step process of Conception, Smart Procurement, and Delivery.

We act as an internal studio for our clients. That means we take a concept and engineer it into fully executable build packages that operational and procurement teams can immediately use. Our work goes beyond design – we integrate creative, technical, and fabrication thinking from the start so that every decision aligns with how the project will actually be built.

Our Smart Procurement model allows us to divide projects into targeted tender lots and manage them through hands-on art direction on site. This keeps creative fidelity intact and avoids costly scope creep that can happen when generalist contractors are left to interpret specialized themed work. Because we manage the process like an in-house team, we’ve reduced direct and indirect costs by up to 60 percent on recent projects, which can then be reinvested into higher- quality scenic, lighting, and guest-facing elements.

Morgan Fix leads a walk through at a job site, looking at the details

Our services are flexible, from concept-only design to full turnkey delivery, but every version shares the same goal: to blend artistry and efficiency so that ideas become immersive experiences guests can truly step into.

What’s your design philosophy?

Our philosophy is “story you can touch.” We focus on authenticity in materials, ingenuity over spending, and efficiency through modeling. Everything is coordinated in 3D from the start so creative, engineering, and procurement teams work from one source. The goal is to make inspiring ideas executable and financially sustainable.

How does being in Europe shape your philosophy?

For starters, my Alsatian roots (a border region shaped by both French and German histories) fuels my creativity and also shaped my discipline and rigor. Additionally, my experiences at theme parks around the EMEA region have provided the foundation of our design philosophy and operational discipline, instilling three core principles in Morgan Fix Creative:

Authenticity and human scale: European parks often excel at honoring human scale, heritage and proportion. The deep respect for craft ensures the final product feels timeless, not synthetic.

Respect for context and constraints: I have learned to treat context and constraints as creative assets, not burdens. For example, if a fire door must be visible, we integrate it beautifully rather than hiding it poorly. We always seek out solutions that elevate design while maintaining functionality. Sustainable and efficient craftsmanship: Europe has been a leader in promoting sustainability, which often means collaborating with local artisans and studios whenever possible to reduce both cost and carbon footprint. In turn, this offers long-term value and operational savings for the park.

How do you approach partnerships?

We build agile, project-specific teams instead of large, fixed alliances. Each collaborator is chosen for their relevance to the brief. This approach cuts overhead, improves transparency, and ensures that creative decisions stay close to the work. Whether it’s lighting, show control, or scenic fabrication, every partner directly serves the project’s needs.

Where do you think themed entertainment is headed?

The desire for immersive environments is spreading beyond parks into retail, hospitality, and museums. The best of these experiences blend play, learning, and belonging into a single continuum.

At the same time, the industry is maturing, which tends to favor authenticity, promote operational integrity, and incentivize smarter use of technology. We’ll see more original IPs, modular scenic design, and systems built for longevity rather than short-term spectacle.

What sets Morgan Fix Creative apart?

We combine creative leadership with pragmatism and financial accountability. By grounding design in accurate site data and operational insight, we prevent costly surprises and deliver reliable, high-quality results. Our understanding of real-world operations allows us to secure a realistic vision early, align it with procurement, and stay through opening to ensure the design is well executed. •

Designing the Valkyries’ realm at Festyland

Morgan Fix Creative’s recent work for Festyland, a family park in Normandy, France, captures the essence of the studio’s “internal creative and delivery” philosophy. The project, developed in collaboration with Vekoma, centers on a new family coaster inspired by a historic female figure from Norse mythology.

While Vekoma provided the coaster layout, Morgan Fix Creative engineered everything around it, building the world that guests move through. This included designing the building for optimal guest flow and safety, planning queue and station capacities, coordinating technical systems, and shaping the full story environment within the constraints of the track footprint and French regulatory codes.

According to Fix, his team treated the project as a fully integrated guest experience rather than a collection of scenic elements. Every decision was guided by narrative and operational efficiency, ensuring that story, structure, and throughput worked together seamlessly. The result invites guests to become “Guardians of Memories,” chosen to revive a forgotten realm of the Valkyries.

The Festyland project exemplifies the studio’s larger approach: acting as the park’s in-house creative department to deliver a narrative-driven experience that’s engaging for guests, financially responsible and operationally sound.