First U.S. Wavegarden Cove location to open August 16

Wavegarden‘s presence in the U.S. market is now established with the opening of Atlantic Park, operated by the experienced American firm Beach Street Development. Located in an urban environment in Virginia Beach – just steps from the Atlantic Ocean – the surfing lagoon, featuring Wavegarden Cove technology, will open to the public on August 16.

“Virginia Beach is the perfect location to open our first Wavegarden Cove,” said Fernando Odriozola, Wavegarden’s CCO. “It has a strong surf community and a high visitation volume – the only thing missing was great waves. Now that’s covered, we’re excited to see the town and broader community thrive.”

The venue’s technology features a 46-module Wavegarden Cove capable of generating up to 1,000 waves per hour, with a Wave Menu offering over 25 wave types. These range from soft, long waves ideal for beginners to powerful waves that allow advanced surfers to perform turns, airs, and barrels.

A handful of top American surfers, including East Coast professional surfers Cam Richards, Michael Dunphy, Mason Barnes and Blayr Barton, were among the lucky few to test out the facility’s world-class waves during the commissioning of the Wave Menu – a unique collaboration in which surfers provide detailed feedback on each wave to Wavegarden’s fluid dynamics experts, who then adjust the wave’s power, height, peeling speed, and shape in real time.

“The issue of inconsistent conditions that we surfers on the East Coast constantly face has just been solved,” said Richards, who previously spent much of the year traveling to train and prepare for competitions.

“When it comes to surfing, Virginia Beach has a deep, rich history and a legendary crew of surfers,” added local surf champion Dunphy. “Now, we finally have the waves to match.”

“The barrel waves were super good, super hollow, with an easy entry and exit – they were my favorites,” said Bella Faircloth, who, at just 13 years old, dreams of making a career in competitive surfing.

“This is the best surf park in America,” declared Californian professional surfer Jacob Szekely. “And it has the best air section, by far.”

Atlantic Park Surf’s 55-minute sessions will be available year-round, with seasonally adjusted hours, and can host up to 40 surfers at once. Surrounding the lagoon is a premium beach club environment, complete with lounge chairs and cabanas, giving surfers and guests a place to relax before or after their sessions. Non-surfers can also purchase daily beach passes to enjoy the beach club’s amenities and atmosphere.

Wavegarden currently has 12 surf parks in operation worldwide, with two more coming soon to the United States. Both projects are being developed by Beach Street Development: DSRT SURF in Palm Desert, California, slated to open in 2026, and HTX Surf in Houston, Texas, recently announced and currently in development.