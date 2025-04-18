IAAPA Expo Middle East 2026 expands exhibit space due to demand

IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, announced that exhibitor demand for IAAPA Expo Middle East 2026 is exceeding expectations, prompting the expansion of exhibit space at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC). In addition to Hall 11 and ICC Abu Dhabi, IAAPA has officially contracted Hall 10, further increasing capacity.

Taking place March 30 – April 2, 2026, IAAPA Expo Middle East is the first-ever IAAPA Expo in the region, bringing together manufacturers, operators, and visionaries to explore the latest innovations in the attractions industry. Exhibitor space is selling quickly, with limited availability remaining for companies eager to showcase their products and services on a global stage.

“This expansion is a testament to the overwhelming enthusiasm from our exhibitors and industry partners,” said Jakob Wahl, President and CEO of IAAPA. “The Middle East is a rapidly growing hub for attractions, and IAAPA Expo Middle East will provide a vital platform for businesses looking to connect, innovate, and grow in this dynamic market.”

IAAPA Expo Middle East will feature:

A dynamic trade show floor with cutting-edge products and services from top industry suppliers.

World-class education sessions led by industry experts.

Exclusive behind-the-scenes EDUTours of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic and innovative attractions.

Premier networking events connecting influential global leaders at gatherings set against the refined elegance of Abu Dhabi’s most exclusive locations.

The Expo will highlight Abu Dhabi’s rapid emergence as a premier entertainment and tourism destination, fueled by major investments in world-class attractions. The city is home to SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the first SeaWorld park outside the U.S., and is set to welcome TeamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, and the Natural History Museum.