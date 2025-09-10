Maurer Rides introduces new features for its Spike Racer interactive coaster

At this year’s IAAPA Expo Europe in Barcelona, Maurer Rides will continue its championing innovative spirit for interactive roller coaster experiences. The Spike Racer is unveiled with new features that push the traditional roller coaster concept. For the first time, inversion elements are also possible – a technical innovation that opens the door to entirely new ride experiences.

Technical breakthrough: Inversions with the Spike system

The innovation of the Spike Racer lies in the first-ever ability to integrate rolls and inversions into the interactive ride experience. Thanks to the patented rack-and-pinion system with 100% traction, vehicles can now also be driven upside down, while riders still maintain full control over speed and acceleration. This technical innovation opens up new design possibilities for roller coaster engineers.

Rendering courtesy of Maurer Rides.

Add-ons: An arsenal of interactive possibilities

Magic Rings create interactive hotspots along the track that riders must pass with precise timing to collect boost energy or score bonus points.

Water Gates add an entirely new dimension: riders and passengers can activate or deactivate water gates and get thoroughly soaked.

Water Gates add an entirely new dimension: riders and passengers can activate or deactivate water gates and get thoroughly soaked.

Light Track equips the rails with up to six LED strips that not only generate lighting effects but also function as interactive game elements. Riders must react to light signals to achieve optimal ride times.

Starting Lights transform every launch into an authentic racing experience. False starts are automatically detected and penalized with time deductions.

The Co-Action System actively involves co-drivers for the first time. By reacting to light signals at the right moment, they can avoid penalties and contribute to team success.

Smoke Generator and Finish Flag create an authentic racing atmosphere, while leaderboard monitors at the exit keep the competitive spirit alive.

Five new layout concepts

Space Odyssey takes riders into a futuristic space station with a top speed of 65 km/h (40 mph) and a height of 18 meters (59 feet). On two parallel 350-meter tracks, up to 960 people per hour can race through Magic Rings and master reverse-flight maneuvers. The special highlight: pilot and co-pilot must work together perfectly to succeed in the “Velocity Clash” arena.

Wild West Ride brings the Wild West into the 21st century. Riders control their "mechanical horse" through canyons and mining towns, with the boost function activated via interactive reins. Reaching speeds of up to 70 km/h and enhanced with special color LED strips, every ride becomes an authentic Western adventure.

Flight Mission delivers an enjoyable experience in a compact indoor layout. On a footprint of just 40 x 15 meters, up to 450 people per hour experience high-intensity jet pilot training with perfectly synchronized team challenges.

Jetski Coaster combines water fun with roller coaster action. Riders navigate through wave channels and water fountains while simultaneously targeting objectives and activating power-ups. The track layout simulates an authentic jet ski feeling at speeds of up to 60 km/h.

Water Fight transforms a roller coaster tower into a wet battle arena. Visitors on platforms can shoot at passing riders, while riders fire back in an attempt to stay dry. With a height of 30 meters and variable configurations (including laser tag or dry slide options), this installation offers maximum flexibility.

Multimedia innovation

Every Spike Racer is equipped with a high-end multimedia PC, enabling VR and AR applications in cinematic quality. Integrated cameras automatically create personalized 4K ride videos, which can be downloaded and shared via the Spike app. Speed data, ride time, and ranking overlays make each video a unique keepsake.

The pre-programmed vehicle sounds range from deep motorcycle growls to futuristic spaceship effects and dynamically adapt to the ride’s speed. Dual 250-watt speakers deliver the audio experience.

Economic success through personalization

Spike technology enables dynamic pricing based on demand and selected difficulty level. The integrated app provides time-slot bookings, access control, and detailed ride data analysis. Operators can offer different ride modes for various target groups – from family-friendly daytime modes to adrenaline-pumping night versions.

The maintenance app system with online checklists and predictive maintenance minimizes downtime and optimizes operating costs. All vehicle data is monitored and analyzed in real time.