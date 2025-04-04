MoMA signs agreement with IMG Licensing

IMG Licensing announced a new multi-year agreement to serve as MoMA’s exclusive global licensing representative. Through this collaboration, IMG Licensing will work closely with MoMA Design Store and The Museum of Modern Art to strategically grow their global licensing program, helping MoMA realize its mission to connect people around the world to the art of our time.

Each year, MoMA Design Stores and The Museum of Modern Art welcome more than six million visitors onsite in locations around the world and engage an international audience of more than 35 million online. IMG Licensing will draw inspiration from MoMA’s mission, global scale, and commitment to celebrate and democratize good design to expand a licensing program that will continue to support the institution’s exhibitions and programs.

“Every collaboration that we bring to life, and every purchase that our audiences make, supports MoMA’s exhibitions and educational programs. We look forward to working with IMG Licensing to build upon the meaningful success we have had to date with our licensing program, and to help us create new and exciting opportunities for people to connect with MoMA and modern and contemporary art,” said James Gara, COO, The Museum of Modern Art.

Bruno Maglione, President of IMG Licensing, added, “Through the excellence of its collections and exhibitions, MoMA has established itself as a brand not only associated with beautiful art, but also design and innovation. Democratizing and globalizing these values through carefully curated licensed products ranging from the accessible to the aspirational is part of our mission. Sitting in the heart of New York City, the MoMA brand also stands as a beacon for the best of what this city offers as a global crossroads of cultural connections, storytelling and creativity. We are honored to be working with this extraordinary institution.”