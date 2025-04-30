Plans canceled for new Sacramento Zoo campus

The Sacramento Zoological Society (Society) and the City of Elk Grove announced today that planning for the Elk Grove-Sacramento Zoo is ending. The Society shared with the City of Elk Grove that they no longer see efforts to build a new zoo in Elk Grove as viable. Factors outside of either organization’s control, such as economic uncertainty and increased construction costs, have created an unacceptable level of risk for the project. Other concerns expressed by the Society, which it believes jeopardize the project’s long-term success, include questions over future operating costs, scope and scale of phase 1, and the ability to fund future phases.

City officials appreciate and understand the concerns expressed by the Society and accept the decision to cease efforts on the project. The City of Elk Grove and the Society began their joint efforts in 2021 with the bold dream and vision of building a high quality zoo in Northern California. Despite the best efforts from both organizations to make the project a reality, the risks of continuing simply became unacceptable.

“This is a deeply disappointing outcome for all of us who believed in the vision for the zoo and what it could have meant for our community and the region,” said Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen. “I want to thank the Sacramento Zoological Society for their partnership over the past several years and for their belief in our City. Despite the decision to discontinue the project, the City of Elk Grove will continue to dream big and pursue projects that will enhance our community and ensure that Elk Grove becomes a regional destination.”

“We are grateful to the City of Elk Grove and its residents for embracing the bold vision that began our partnership,” said the Society’s Board Chair Elizabeth Stallard. “We are disappointed that we will not be able to realize the dream we shared. However, the Society remains committed to ensuring that this region will continue to have a vibrant and beautiful zoo long into the future.”

The City and the Society will take steps over the next several weeks and months to unwind the arrangements between both entities. Elk Grove leaders will consider alternative options for the project site at a later date, and the Society will be sharing more on its future plans for the zoo soon.

For more information, visit the Frequently Asked Questions section of the city’s website at www.elkgrove.gov/zoo or the Sacramento Zoo’s website at www.saczoo.org.