SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi adds new submersible experience

SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi has an all-new submersible experience “SeaSub” where guests can explore the region’s largest multi-species marine life aquarium and learn more about marine life from a different perspective.

The new submersible a classed submersible designed, built and certified for an aquarium setting. It can accommodate four guests in addition to SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s trained pilots. Guests will embark on a 30-minute tour that reaches depths of more than 20 meters to view the marine life theme park’s colorful and abundant marine life such as sharks, rays and schooling fish.

Rob Yordi, General Curator at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, said: “Our goal is to make SeaWorld Abu Dhabi a unique and exciting destination. We strive to balance the elements of education, conservation and entertainment all in one place and offer our guests one-of-a-kind experiences that resonate with them for a lifetime. We are delighted to add the SeaSub experience to our repertoire for our inquisitive guests and hope it leads to more unforgettable memories for families.”

The marine life theme park has also recently launched two new SeaWorld Encounters – “Discover Scuba Diving” and “Kayak on the Tropical Lagoon.” In Discover Scuba Diving guests can scuba dive without the need for a diving certificate and enjoy views of vibrant marine life. In Kayak on the Tropical Lagoon guests are invited to explore the colorful Tropical Ocean realm, paddling through the dolphin habitat and learning about the marine animals from SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s Zoological team while witnessing natural behaviors and viewing the vibrant aviary and flamingo habitat.