Alterface: The forefront of interactivity

Alterface’s new Interactive Concept Design service blends creativity and technology to craft exceptional guest experiences

interview by Martin Palicki

With decades of experience creating interactive attractions, Alterface recently launched a new stand-alone service: Interactive Concept Design. Intended to be utilized by anyone with an idea for a new attraction (operator, designer, manufacturer, etc.), the service provides expert insight on how best to integrate interactivity into an immersive attraction, based on the parameters of the project. InPark spoke with Alterface CEO Stéphane Battaille and Creative Director Laurence Beckers for more information on current trends in interactivity and for more details on how the new service works.

Laurence Beckers Stéphane Battaille

What trends you are seeing now in interactive attractions?

Stéphane Battaille: Two trends I see right now are an increased push for more throughput and a focus on personalization of the experience. Naturally, operators want more throughput to increase revenue, and personalization draws people into an experience and helps them feel that their own actions have a meaningful impact on the environment. These two things can often be at odds with one another. Personalization typically requires more time and resources – which often reduce throughput. It’s possible, of course, to create personalized group experiences. It requires more planning and being intentional in design.

Why are interactive attractions important for the themed entertainment industry?

SB: Interactivity engages the audience in the experience. It brings people into the world that is in front of them and engages them in the experience. Interactivity makes the experience more memorable for the guest while the operator benefits from more repeat visitation. As designers, it means we have to be experts at many kinds of interactivity, for many kinds of experiences.

How do you approach interactivity?

Laurence Beckers: I like to think of interactivity more as a medium and the different ways it can bring people into the story. It’s about how you involve the visitors in your story and how it can use all the senses and emotions of the visitors to engage with the attraction. We also think interactivity is best approached when it can be used to bring people together, rather than isolating guests. Interactivity paired with social connection is the best outcome.

SB: Traditionally, people often think of a device and target-based dark ride. At Alterface, we are continuously developing new interactive methods other than shooting. While that can work well in some situations, it typically does not allow for much variety in the experience. We have developed alternate tools such as a flashlight or paintbrush that breaks free from specific targets, enabling new types of gameplay and offering guests different ways to interact with the story and environment.

Does the concept of interactivity change if you are thinking of a walk-through attraction versus a ride?

SB: Walk-through attractions allow a whole new world of interactive experiences. Geolocation, for example, enables guests to create meaningful interactions with the environment without requiring them to take deliberate or active steps. Simply by moving through the space, they can influence elements around them. This allows for more natural and intuitive engagement. Additional technologies can allow guests to take and move objects to create different effects. It’s a completely different level of experience and immersion. We think this is a sweet spot for attractions in the future, particularly those mid-range LBE facilities that are larger than a FEC but smaller than a theme park.

LB: There is one big difference in addition to what Stéphane said. In a dark ride the vehicle puts the guest where we want them to be. In a walk-through we have to give the guest motivation to move where we want them. It really means we have to create and utilize a lot of tricks to encourage people to move, by giving them an understanding of their goal and where to be at the right time.

SB: It is important to remember that the same things don’t work for everyone. We are constantly thinking about ways to engage different types of people. That part takes a great deal of knowledge and specialization, which we at Alterface have spent years developing.

What role is there for performers to enhance interactivity in an attraction?

SB: Human interaction is perhaps the strongest link you can provide, and it can be further enhanced by technology. A performer can be given a digital tool – often hidden – that gives them information about each guest which they can then use to personalize their interaction with each guest. It can truly be magical and the guest starts to feel that the entire world around them is reacting to who they are and what they are doing.

LB: A great example of this is our Wander technology, which fully integrates ways for performers to interact directly with guests into the experience. The system essentially tracks what the guest has done or achieved in an experience, and that information can be transmitted to a performer to help them have an informed interaction with the guest. It’s an extremely high level of interactivity.

Tell me about your Interactive Concept Design service.

SB: Many of our clients come to us and ask how they can create the best experience possible for their guests. We’ve identified key parameters such as storyline, meaningfulness, capacity, group experience, type of ride/attraction and target audience that we work within to help develop a unique plan for each attraction. This is specialized knowledge we have acquired through decades of experience. We advise the client on how to create the best user experience within the identified constraints for the best outcome.

At the beginning we have so many variables and by adjusting all of them we are able to converge on a valuable concept that can be used and discussed with other designers or integrators to make sure the core of the experience is properly thought out. Then it can be detailed and given to other people who can do the décor and design. In essence, we help the owner craft the meaning of the experience itself.

Alterface’s Interactive Concept Design is a stand-alone service intended to be used at the very beginning of the creation of an attraction. All photos courtesy of Alterface

LB: Interactive Concept Design is a stand-alone service intended to be used at the very beginning of the creation of an attraction. All the technology and design of an attraction should be in the service of the story, meaning and goals of the attraction. Working through the parameters will help inform the owners, designers and integrators as they play their parts in creating the attraction. For example, understanding the target age group will likely impact the ideal technology used for interactivity. The process is user-centric and focused on the visitors and the experience we are building for them.

How much of it is technology consultation versus creative design?

LB: For me it is a blend of both, and it follows three steps:

We develop the creative core and ideas. We define the experience of the guests. We determine which technology supports the previous steps and works within the specified budget.

We then deliver the concept design with the information from all three steps. Alterface is not just about the technology or only the creative ideas; we are about bringing both together and making them work together.

SB: There is a huge advantage in having tech and creative in- house teams realize that both elements have to blend together. It’s important for engineers to understand that the goal is a user experience and for the creative team to understand we cannot create outside the boundaries of the technology. Ideas need to percolate between the two to help both teams understand what is possible and how they can work together more effectively.

Where does budget fit into the process?

SB: Both the guest experience and the budget are realities that constantly tug at one another and should be addressed from the very beginning of an attraction. This is especially important when new components or technologies are involved. Defining the core experience and the budget help to remove a lot of the natural tension between finance and creative teams. It’s much easier – and cheaper – to figure that out at the beginning than during the project itself.

LB: Ultimately, the customer can feel more confident in knowing what they are going to buy. It helps to clarify the end project and saves time and cost.

Does this replace the services of traditional attraction design firms?

SB: Absolutely not! I want to stress that this is a stand-alone service, and it does not replace the need for outside attraction design companies. We focus on what the experience goals are with the client and help develop the concept. They then take that concept to a design firm to build out the rest of the plan. It also does not mean they have to use Alterface for the technology. Of course, we hope that they do, but it is not a requirement.

Also, this service is available to anyone who is creating an experience. That means it might be not just operators, but also designers, integrators or maybe even manufacturers who would benefit from Interactive Concept Design. •

For more information on Alterface’s new Interactive Concept Design Service, visit alterface.com.