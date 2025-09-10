Atlantis Dubai: View from the top

Atlantis Dubai’s Sascha Triemer on the Middle East’s waterpark market

interview by Martin Palicki

Sascha Triemer is the General Manager & Vice President of Marine & Waterpark at Atlantis Dubai, overseeing Aquaventure World, the marine and waterpark destination at the top of Palm Jumeirah. Since taking on the role in 2020, Sascha has been at the forefront of the resort’s most ambitious expansions and innovations. In March 2021, Sascha led the successful launch of Trident Tower, making Aquaventure the largest waterpark in the world. His leadership has continued to push boundaries, ensuring seamless guest experiences through operational excellence and strategic innovation.

Before stepping into marine and entertainment operations, Sascha built a distinguished career in food & beverage, beginning as Executive Chef on the Atlantis pre-opening team. He was later promoted to Vice President of Culinary (2013) and then Vice President of Food & Beverage (2017), where he managed 31 outlets and a team of over 1,100 employees.

In his current role, Sascha leads a multidisciplinary team overseeing all marine and waterpark departments, delivering exceptional guest experiences that combine adventure, education, and world-class service. We asked Sascha for the latest on what has made Atlantis Dubai and Aquaventure so successful, as well as what’s to come.

How do you feel the overall waterpark market in Dubai/UAE is doing?

The waterpark scene here is in fantastic shape. Dubai has firmly established itself as a global leader in leisure and entertainment, and the constant drive to innovate keeps visitors coming back for more. Competition is strong, which is a good thing. It pushes all of us to deliver better experiences, higher safety standards, more creativity, and special events that keep the market vibrant all year-round.

Atlantis Dubai is very popular for many reasons, including its waterpark, Aquaventure. What do you attribute that popularity to?

Aquaventure isn’t just a waterpark; it’s an aquatic theme park experience. We have more than 105 slides, attractions, and experiences, from record-breaking rides to marine animal encounters, plus a kilometer of private beach. Whether you’re here for adrenaline or relaxation, there’s something for everyone, and it’s all part of the iconic Atlantis resort.

Aquaventure holds the Guinness World Records™ title for the Most Slides in a Waterpark. We’re constantly introducing new experiences like Dolphin Paddle and Dolphin Kayak, as well as educational programs such as Dolphin and Shark Specialist encounters. Our annual passes have become hugely popular with residents and repeat visitors, giving them unlimited access to the park all year-round and making Aquaventure part of their lifestyle.

Events are also a big part of our calendar, such as extended hours with Sunset Saturdays, our annual Aquaventure After Dark party, and special one-off moments like last year’s Guinness World Records™ Tour, where we set a new title for the Most Nationalities on a Waterslide in One Hour, with 90 nationalities participating.

Does the waterpark drive stays at the hotel? Or does the hotel increase visitation to the waterpark?

It’s a two-way street. For many families, the waterpark is a deciding factor when booking a stay especially since in-house guests enjoy complimentary access throughout their visit. At the same time, the hotel’s reputation attracts guests who then discover Aquaventure as a world-class destination. Together, they create a combination that’s hard to beat, staying at one of the world’s most famous resorts while enjoying the world’s largest waterpark.

What are some current trends in waterpark operations?

Guests are looking for more than just a ride; they want a complete, personalized experience. We’ve seen growing demand for luxury options, which is why we introduced premium cabanas that offer privacy, comfort, and dedicated service. There’s also strong uptake for our AquaXpress fast-track passes, as guests want to maximize their time and enjoy more attractions.

Another clear trend is that visitors are combining multiple experiences into a single day, like riding our slides, meeting dolphins at Dolphin Bay, taking in the views from the Dubai Balloon, and then unwinding on the beach. It’s about curating a full-day adventure that blends thrills, relaxation, and memorable moments.

Why do you think the waterparks in Dubai have seen more success than the theme parks so far?

In many ways, theme parks and waterparks in Dubai are quite similar in terms of appeal, and it often comes down to the personal preference of the guest. The main distinction is that waterparks enjoy a slight advantage due to Dubai’s climate, which allows people to enjoy them almost year-round, even during the peak summer months when the cooling element of water makes the experience more comfortable.

Can you talk about any investments in the park that are coming soon?

Aquaventure World is part of a larger vision to deliver the ultimate aquatic theme park experience. One of our major upcoming projects is the relaunch of The Lost Chambers Aquarium. We’re transforming it into a world-class attraction that combines cutting-edge technology, interactive elements, and edutainment with our fascinating live animal exhibits.

Guests will experience redesigned spaces with greater visual impact, immersive features such as LED walls, holographic screens, and projection mapping, as well as interactive gamification and new hands-on encounters with marine life. We’re also introducing live mermaid shows, a magical addition for families, and enhancing storytelling to inspire both curiosity and conservation. With over 65,000 marine animals across 22 themed exhibits, this relaunch will offer a multi-sensory journey unlike anything else in the region, blending reality with fantasy. •