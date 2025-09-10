Legacy in action

Paying it forward to invest in our industry

by Adora English, University of Central Florida

This November, the industry’s top global talent will gather in Orlando at the IAAPA (International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions) Expo to reinvigorate, inspire, and connect with colleagues from around the world at every stage of their careers. There are the been-there-done-that industry veterans, along with the wide-eyed rookies who are discovering this electric conference – an immersive experience itself! Dotted throughout are the interns, students, and early career attendees who dream of a viable career in themed entertainment and of a “celebrity sighting” of one of their industry idols.

Each aspiring attendee is a future stitch in the industry quilt. They bring unique experiences and ideas that will help our industry continue to evolve and grow exponentially. You can spot the range of experience with a quick glance at the name badges and level of swagger as they crisscross from booth to session and back again.

When do the veterans and the rookies intermingle? Only when the industry veterans can spare a few minutes to meet the next gen, hear their ideas, and get to know what the future might hold.

This is when the magic happens.

These spontaneous exchanges serve as catalysts for industry- wide transformation. As ideas are exchanged and connections forged, relationships begin to develop, allowing each to embrace next-gen innovation and adaptability. This spirit of shared inspiration underpins an industry in constant evolution.

The “who-did-you-see” word of mouth on the conference floor spreads like wildfire, giving a social glow to the veteran pro as they become known as “approachable.” Conversely, those who walk quickly past the rookie or avoid eye contact completely as they speed to their next meeting may miss out on the most valuable encounters of the day. The University of Central Florida’s Themed Experience graduate programs are a bridge between the established pros and the industry’s rising stars. Those of us who lean into teaching and mentoring the unique skills, processes, and concepts utilized to design and produce themed experiences know what it feels like to be a beacon to inspire others. I have recently joined this program as an instructor with decades of producing experience and skills to share, while staying active in the field. The students are hungry to learn, and our industry is hungry for talent.

Researchers project the themed entertainment industry to grow over the next decade (Source: Grandview Research). This will require talent from many sectors to support this growth across existing and emerging markets with accelerated investments and expansion plans.

The growth curve means finding qualified candidates to staff from ideation through operations. While hiring used to be a well-defined two-lane road with clearly marked lanes, today, it is akin to a downtown L.A. super-freeway with all roads converging in a stacked spaghetti bowl at top speed- we are in an era of opportunity.

Trends in gamification, eco-conscious design, and interactive storytelling are just a few current trends, along with aggressive technological innovation and resort integrations favored by guests as they plan their buzz worthy family activities and vacations. The ongoing quest to be first-to-market will call for diverse mindsets as if the existing market were just a warm-up for the growth ahead. This blend of talent will compel masters in their field to apprentice upcoming talent, ensuring skill transfer and adaptation feed the creative pipeline needed.

Welcoming young talent and those from other industries helps spread the word that a viable career in themed experiences is possible for industry professionals who think without borders.

The interns and the next-gen talent walking the IAAPA Expo floor deserve our attention and advice to take them from good to great in an industry where the bar gets higher with each opening experience.

The concept of “streakers, strollers, and scholars” has been used to describe types of visitors at an experience. Streakers zip through the experience, seeing the highlights of the event. Strollers take their time and meander through. Scholars are the superfans, the ones who stay the longest, learning as much as they can while discovering hidden gems along the way. Applying this concept to the talent needed, our goal should be to turn the industry streakers into scholars, pulling them further into the passion and magic behind the themed entertainment business. There will be plenty of opportunities to find their place among the scholars.

Anyone who has taken the time to speak with a class or mentor a colleague knows the lasting impact of a short encounter. When a handshake is currency, a conversation can inspire someone to continue to pursue their dream of one day designing, building, and opening a new themed experience.

Both the student and the professional may walk away from the encounter energized with a reminder of what led them to this business.

Taking the time to slow down, connect, and share your insights regarding how the past is shaping where the industry is heading is a significant and mutually beneficial time investment. The person you meet may have the next big idea or lead the team in an emerging area of expertise that hasn’t yet been invented.

It is a fleeting moment that matters.

If you would like to share your experience as an industry professional as a potential speaker or contributor to the UCF Themed Experience graduate programs, feel free to reach out for more information. •

RELATED: Themed entertainment in academia – Free IPM e-book

Adora English is a professor with the University of Central Florida’s Themed Experience program. She is a strong proponent of mentoring the next generation of industry professionals and inspiring innovation through education, savvy storytelling, and her background as a media and communications executive.