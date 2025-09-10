Holovis and Landsec partner to deliver ApolloDomes experiences to retail centers

Landsec has partnered with Holovis, a global leader in immersive experiences, to launch ApolloDomes, large-scale immersive projection domes, at some of the nation’s popular retail destinations.

This Autumn, shoppers at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth will have the opportunity to explore new worlds through immersive theater, visual projections and event-scale production.

The two 19-meter (62-foot) indoor domes use AV technology to deliver immersive and multi-sensory adventures that cater for all audiences.

The experiences have been developed by Holovis’ award-winning creative team whose previous projects include work for Alton Towers, SeaWorld Yas Island and LEGOLAND New York. To help bring ApolloDomes to life, Mark Hurry has recently joined as Producer for Holovis – with his credits including award-winning immersive theatrical productions including Immersive Peaky Blinders, Doctor Who – Time Fracture and The Great Gatsby – Immersive Experience.

Debuting with two seasonal experiences for Halloween and Christmas, Gunwharf Quays will invite shoppers to step into a new reality filled with captivating storytelling and interactive elements.

Landsec and Holovis plan to expand their partnership over the coming year, giving visitors across the U.K. the opportunity to be immersed in ApolloDomes’ digital, theatrical adventures.

Ben Padley, Head of Consumer at Landsec said: “By bringing Holovis’ next-generation immersive entertainment to the U.K. for the very first time, our partnership will enhance some of our most popular shopping destinations into spaces that inspire, entertain, and create memorable moments for visitors of all ages.

“Visitors increasingly want dynamic destinations where they can be entertained, eat, drink and shop all under one roof. We’re meeting that demand by pioneering new concepts, creating experience-led places which go beyond what guests might expect from retail destinations.”

Stuart Hetherington, CEO of Holovis, added: “ApolloDomes represents a first-of-its-kind experience, blending next-gen projection technologies and media with world-class immersive theatrical performances to transport guests to an exciting, seasonal destination. We’re extremely proud to be embarking on this journey with Landsec and are very excited to bring this level of immersive experience to guests in the U.K.”