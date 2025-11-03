B Morrow Productions: Beyond the season

How B Morrow Productions engineered a blueprint for growth

by Martin Palicki and Becci Knowles

Brian Morrow, owner of B Morrow Productions (BMP), has spent his career looking for ways to bridge creativity with practicality. Since its founding in 2018, BMP has grown from a one-person consultancy into two full studios: design and production, with more than 60 professionals working out of a 90,000 sq. ft. facility in Orlando, Florida. The BMP team, including leadership and most of the company’s talent, originated on the operator side of the industry, giving them deep insight on the importance of both exceeding guest expectations and working within operational reality. As a result, the company is recognized across the attractions industry for its ability to deliver projects that are creatively original, operationally balanced and revenue generating.

Brian Morrow

BMP’s path has been steady rather than sudden. Its growth arrives from listening to client needs, responding with scalable solutions, and structuring the company around services that complement each other. Today, BMP is a prop manufacturer, a creative design studio and seasonal event developer supporting theme parks, cruise lines, museums, zoos, aquariums, and resorts, often working alongside other design and fabrication partners.

The early days of BMP

Morrow’s career prior to BMP shaped the foundation of the company. He began in park operations, later joining Six Flags’ design team. Working for the general contractor on Disney’s Animal Kingdom Asia area, he gained firsthand knowledge of scenic construction, rockwork, and prop integration. “That’s where I really learned how things get built,” he recalls. “It gave me an appreciation for the craft and for the people who bring drawings to life.”

Leadership positions at ZooTampa and as VP of Attraction Development for SeaWorld Parks (now United Parks & Resorts) added new layers of experience. At SeaWorld, Morrow oversaw major attraction developments for the entire portfolio while balancing budgets, schedules, and guest needs – lessons that became central to BMP’s operating philosophy.

By 2018, Morrow was ready to apply this broad background to a new venture. “My approach was to explore narrow, but very deep verticals of work opportunity,” he explains. Early projects with Sally Dark Rides and JRA (now RWS) set the tone: BMP would grow organically, guided by client feedback and market demand rather than a fixed playbook.

Three pillars of service

Today, BMP’s work is organized around three divisions: holiday décor and seasonal events, props and fabrication, and the design and creative studio. Each has its own focus, but together they create a flexible business model that allows BMP to balance seasonal demand, support major theme park operators, and bring the studio’s unique creative approach to every project.

Holiday décor and special events were the company’s first foothold in the market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, attraction development work evaporated and Morrow anticipated that outdoor seasonal events would be among the first to return to operation safely. That prediction brought in major clients like ZooTampa and Gaylord Resorts. Today, holiday and event services remain a cornerstone of BMP’s portfolio. The company designs and installs large-scale décor programs that can be enjoyed by guests year after year. Efficiency is built in from the start – assets are designed to be durable, adaptable, and reusable across multiple seasons. The company also plans for storage and handling, reducing the long-term labor burden for clients. BMP’s holiday work is not just about creating festive spectacle; it’s about creating revenue generating experiences that deliver joy while keeping budgets manageable.

BMP’s design and creative studio designs exhibits, attractions, themed lands and more for clients around the world.

Scenic and prop fabrication is the fastest growing division at BMP and has since grown into the company’s year- round core business. BMP’s shop produces more than 5,000 themed props annually, ranging from historically accurate recreations for museums to stylized props for theme parks and cruise ships. A museum client might need artifacts reproduced with painstaking accuracy, while an entertainment client might need IP-branded elements that pass rigorous approval processes. BMP’s fabrication team balances these requirements, producing pieces that are durable, safe, and visually compelling. Beyond volume, the team is known for “de-risking” the prop industry with bespoke processes and creative first thinking. It’s a philosophy that elevates work that could easily be treated as background into integral parts of the guest experience.

The design and creative studio completes the trio. BMP’s designers and concept artists work closely with fabricators and project managers, allowing them to provide realistic, “buy now” cost estimates early in the process. This integration reduces the risk of cost overruns and rework, saving clients time and money. The studio also serves an external role, supporting other design firms, theme park operators and attraction developers. A creative team may bring BMP in to flesh out concepts, provide detailed documentation, or even prototype ideas that can be built by BMP or another vendor. In this way, BMP’s design studio acts as both a front-end service for its own projects and a support system for the wider industry.

Collaboration at the core

Collaboration is a hallmark of BMP’s approach. Roughly 40% of the company’s projects involve partnerships with other firms. BMP works with major operators such as Disney, Universal, Six Flags, Herschend Family Entertainment, and United Parks & Resorts, but also partners with smaller shops and specialty vendors. BMP shares overflow work or contracts specialized partners when projects call for unique expertise. This flexibility has earned the company a reputation for being a reliable collaborator rather than a rival.

Event master planning

One of BMP’s signature services is Event Master Planning. Just as facility master planning guides expansion, Event Master Planning creates a long-term roadmap for seasonal events and experiences. The team plans and optimizes investments with multi-year strategies that align with growth goals and guest expectations, designs scalable concepts, and maximizes cross-event use of scenic, sets, and assets – building efficiency, ROI, and guest loyalty year after year. Staffing and labor cost models are also integrated, ensuring that events can scale up for peak attendance.

BMP is known for its prop design and fabrication services, particularly when vintage or period pieces are required.

The impact has been significant. The Indianapolis Zoo reported a 20% increase in event attendance after implementing a BMP master plan. ZooTampa and the Florida Aquarium have seen similar gains. “Our Event Master Planning builds strategies that save clients money, time, and labor – whether they use us for implementation or not,” Morrow explained. The service is flexible enough that clients can choose to execute the plan with BMP, with their own in-house teams, or with other vendors.

Smart decisions under pressure

BMP’s adaptability has been tested on high-profile projects. Universe of Light featuring DC Comics Lantern Show at Gaylord Texas, a 17,500 sq. ft. walk-through with more than 1,000 glowing lanterns, was conceived and produced in only three months. “Our entire design process was about six weeks, including IP reviews with Warner Brothers and DC Comics,” says Morrow. “The project would not have been possible without the leadership of Gaylord Resorts, who streamlined the development process and provided exact creative clarity for the experience. “

Recently, when tariffs threatened to increase material costs, BMP formed a task force to identify alternatives. By sourcing different suppliers, testing new materials, in-house production, and implementing upcycling strategies, the company reduced client exposure to tariffs by 85% – and not one client was impacted by the tariffs.

BMP’s theming and fabrication skills are put to use in crafting this haunted ship bar scene.

Budget constraints have also inspired creative solutions. Princess Cruise Lines asked BMP to not only build new but refresh its holiday décor. Instead of sourcing entirely new pieces, BMP repurposed existing decorations, stripping them down and reassembling them into fresh designs and story. The result delivered a new look without the expense of a full replacement.

A culture of care

Underneath it all, BMP’s company culture underpins its growth. Each January, the company takes a wellness week after the holiday season to allow staff to rest and recharge. The practice acknowledges the team’s contributions of the last year and ensures the talent is rested and recharged for the next.

Diversity is emphasized throughout the organization, with teams built to reflect the audiences BMP serves and a corporate mantra of “Studio For All.” This inclusive environment has led to strong employee retention, which in turn creates continuity and expertise across projects. “We want BMP to be a place where people want to work,” says Morrow. “When the team feels supported and cared for, the quality of the work follows.”

Making it happen

With steady growth and a reputation for versatility, BMP is well established as a full-service design, production, and planning studio. The company’s next chapter is less about reinvention and more about refinement – continuing to adapt processes, deepen collaborations, and align with the evolving needs of operators.

Morrow frames it simply: “We’ve built BMP around the idea that every project is a partnership. Our company tagline is ‘Make It Happen’ because when we align our design and production skills with a client’s vision, that’s when the best work happens.”

In an industry where capital projects must justify every dollar and seasonal events compete fiercely for guest attention, BMP has found a sustainable formula. By listening carefully, designing with practicality in mind, and treating each assignment as a collaborative effort, the company has engineered its own blueprint for growth – one that works for every season. •

