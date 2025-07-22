IAAPA Foundation launches FEC-focused scholarship for IAAPA Expo attendance

The IAAPA Foundation announced the launch of the 2025 IAAPA Foundation FEC Scholarship, a new initiative supporting the next generation of leaders in family entertainment centers (FECs), location-based entertainment (LBE) venues and Indoor Entertainment venues.

This prestigious scholarship will provide one emerging professional or student with the opportunity to connect, learn and gain the tools needed to advance their career while attending IAAPA Expo 2025, taking place November 16–19 in Orlando, Florida.

Applications close August 15, 2025.

Valued at $2,500, the scholarship covers Expo registration, access to FEC-focused networking and education sessions, including the FEC Reception and FEC Luncheon and Learn events, in addition to funds to help offset travel and accommodation costs.

“This scholarship reflects the IAAPA Foundation’s commitment to fostering growth, equity, and excellence in the global attractions industry,” said Jakob Wahl, president and CEO of IAAPA. “FECs are where many professionals begin their journey, and this scholarship helps ensure those rising stars are encouraged and supported early in their careers.”

Empowering tomorrow’s leaders

The scholarship is open to students and young professionals ages 18 to 35 from all global regions, including Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America.

Eligible applicants include:

Students (full-time or part-time) pursuing degrees in hospitality, culinary arts, design, maintenance, or related fields.

Employees currently working in the attractions industry for one to three years in roles such as food and beverage, operations, sales, human resources, or maintenance.

Applicants must submit:

A current résumé or CV A letter of recommendation (from an employer or instructor) A three-minute video outlining their role, passion for the industry, and what they hope to gain from attending IAAPA Expo

The selected recipient will be asked to provide a testimonial following IAAPA Expo, which may be used to inspire future applicants and demonstrate the scholarship’s impact.

Build visibility and value for your team

Industry leaders are encouraged to nominate high-potential team members for this opportunity. The IAAPA Foundation FEC Scholarship is a powerful way to invest in your people and strengthen the future of your business.

“Whether you’re just starting out or taking the next step in your career, this scholarship is a gateway to professional growth, deeper industry engagement, and lifelong connections,” said Jim Seay, ICAE, chair of the IAAPA Foundation Board of Directors.