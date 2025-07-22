Attractions conference ATRAX Exhibition 2026 will examine the future of landscape architecture and urban design

Taking place at the Istanbul Expo Center from January 15 to 17, 2026, the ATRAX Exhibition brings together the sectors of attraction, recreation, and outdoor space design. With its thematic halls AQUAFUN and OUTDES, the exhibition aims to present landscape architects with innovative products and solutions for parks, gardens, pools, attractions, sports, and social areas.

Beyond being just an exhibition, ATRAX positions itself as a collaborative platform that will shape the future of cities together with landscape architects, design studios, and implementation firms.

The landscape sector: A strategic driver of urban transformation

Open-air spaces contribute to urban life not only through aesthetics but also by delivering social, psychological, and ecological value. Guided by this vision, ATRAX 2026 positions the landscape sector as a pivotal force in shaping the cities of tomorrow.

Solutions that improve urban aesthetics and enhance quality of life

Approaches that reinforce the link between green spaces and well-being

From green designs to innovative products: Comprehensive solutions for landscape professionals

ATRAX brings together solutions for professionals in landscape architecture and urban design. Within the scope of the expo, visitors will discover a wide range of innovative products and services including:

Landscape Architecture & Urban Design

Eco-Friendly Planning

Garden & Planting Solutions

Hardscape Applications

Water Features

Lighting

Recreational Areas

Play & Attraction Units

Sports Equipment & Urban Furniture

Landscape Town: A dedicated thematic zone for the industry

Created as part of ATRAX, Landscape Town offers a dedicated networking and exhibition area for landscape professionals.

Hall 6 is reserved for design, planning, and consultancy firms.

Halls 2–4 provide extensive exhibition opportunities for implementation- and product-focused companies.

This area will showcase a wide range of products, from outdoor furniture and lighting to plants and irrigation systems. It will also serve as an effective platform for direct interaction with investors, municipalities, architects, and project developers, fostering international collaborations.