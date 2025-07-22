Wednesday, July 23, 2025
HomeAttractions
AttractionsBusinessEvents

Attractions conference ATRAX Exhibition 2026 will examine the future of landscape architecture and urban design

By IPM News
Photo courtesy of ATRAX.

Taking place at the Istanbul Expo Center from January 15 to 17, 2026, the ATRAX Exhibition brings together the sectors of attraction, recreation, and outdoor space design. With its thematic halls AQUAFUN and OUTDES, the exhibition aims to present landscape architects with innovative products and solutions for parks, gardens, pools, attractions, sports, and social areas.

Beyond being just an exhibition, ATRAX positions itself as a collaborative platform that will shape the future of cities together with landscape architects, design studios, and implementation firms.

The landscape sector: A strategic driver of urban transformation

Open-air spaces contribute to urban life not only through aesthetics but also by delivering social, psychological, and ecological value. Guided by this vision, ATRAX 2026 positions the landscape sector as a pivotal force in shaping the cities of tomorrow.

  • Solutions that improve urban aesthetics and enhance quality of life
  • Approaches that reinforce the link between green spaces and well-being
From green designs to innovative products: Comprehensive solutions for landscape professionals

ATRAX brings together solutions for professionals in landscape architecture and urban design. Within the scope of the expo, visitors will discover a wide range of innovative products and services including:

  • Landscape Architecture & Urban Design
  • Eco-Friendly Planning
  • Garden & Planting Solutions
  • Hardscape Applications
  • Water Features
  • Lighting
  • Recreational Areas
  • Play & Attraction Units
  • Sports Equipment & Urban Furniture
Landscape Town: A dedicated thematic zone for the industry

Created as part of ATRAX, Landscape Town offers a dedicated networking and exhibition area for landscape professionals.

  • Hall 6 is reserved for design, planning, and consultancy firms.
  • Halls 2–4 provide extensive exhibition opportunities for implementation- and product-focused companies.

This area will showcase a wide range of products, from outdoor furniture and lighting to plants and irrigation systems. It will also serve as an effective platform for direct interaction with investors, municipalities, architects, and project developers, fostering international collaborations.

Subscribe to InPark for FREE!
Submit your news
IPM News
Previous article
IAAPA Foundation launches FEC-focused scholarship for IAAPA Expo attendance

Related Articles

Latest Articles

InPark Magazine (IPM) covers the intersection of themed entertainment and technology. We specialize in creating custom-crafted content designed to appeal to the industry’s top designers, creators, developers, owners and operators.

Contact us: email
Read our privacy policy