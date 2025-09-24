2026 IAAPA Global Board of Directors elected

During their meeting this week in Barcelona, The IAAPA Global Board of Directors elected nine new board members who will begin their terms in 2026. IAAPA is the global association for the attractions industry, and the board meeting took place in conjunction with IAAPA Expo Europe 2025.

IAAPA’s global board collaborates with the IAAPA Team to establish and ultimately approve the strategic priorities of the Association. The board approves IAAPA’s annual business plans, oversees the Association’s finances, provides feedback on IAAPA products and services, and advocates for IAAPA members. Board members also serve as global goodwill ambassadors.

The slate of new board members was developed and recruited by the IAAPA Governance Committee, which reviewed 47 applications for nine open positions. Each applicant was carefully evaluated based on industry experience, areas of professional expertise, prior IAAPA volunteer service, and the knowledge and skills needed to advance IAAPA’s mission.

“The selection process was both thoughtful and thorough,” said IAAPA Governance Committee Chair, Ken Whiting. “This year’s board slate reflects a diverse cross-section of global leadership, experience, and passion for our industry. I am confident these leaders will guide IAAPA forward with meaningful impact and innovative vision.”

The new board members include the following:

Chris Herschend, Second Vice Chair, 2026–2029

Chair, Herschend Family Entertainment (North America region)

Chris Herschend is chair of Herschend Family Entertainment (HFE), one of the largest family-owned themed attractions company, now in its 75th year. A lifelong contributor to the attractions industry, Herschend has guided his family business since 1997 through strong governance, operational excellence, and people-centered leadership. Working in close partnership with the board, management team, and stockholders, Herschend has fostered communication and trust and established governance structures that stand as a model for family-owned enterprises. Beyond his leadership at HFE, he has been an active IAAPA volunteer, serving on numerous committees and task forces, including those focused on strategic planning, governance, government relations, and the North America regional advisory committee. Known for his integrity, collaborative style, and strategic vision, Herschend brings deep industry insight, chairman experience, and a relentless commitment to continuous improvement to IAAPA. Herschend’s term will begin in 2026 when he serves as the board’s second vice chair. In 2027, he will advance to first vice chair, and he will chair the global board in 2028.

Andrew Bolstein, Asia Pacific Regional Advisory Board Chair Director, 2026

President and General Manager, Shanghai Disney Resort (Asia-Pacific region)

Andrew Bolstein is a 30-year Disney veteran. He was part of the Shanghai Disney Resort opening leadership team and has held executive roles at Walt Disney World, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Tokyo Disney Resort. Known for his operational expertise, strategic insights, and strong partnerships with government, business, and community stakeholders, Bolstein has driven innovation and operational excellence at Disney destinations across Asia. He has effectively chaired the IAAPA APAC regional advisory board since 2023 and this election represents a one-year extension of that term. His extensive international experience positions him well to provide key strategic leadership in the APAC region and on the IAAPA Global Board.

Luis Felipe Arteaga, ICAE, Latin America and Caribbean Regional Advisory Board Chair Director, 2026–2028

CEO, Happyland Perú (Latin America, Caribbean region)

Luis Felipe Arteaga is CEO of Happyland Perú, where he oversees 20 family entertainment centers (FECs) and has contributed to the company’s expansion into one of Latin America’s leading family entertainment businesses. Arteaga has overseen major organizational transformations, the launch of flagship entertainment centers, and the implementation of world-class management systems that enhance guest experience, operational efficiency, and team development. He has been an active IAAPA volunteer serving as a speaker at IAAPA events, and as a member of the global family entertainment center committee, the global education and member services task force, and the Latin America Caribbean regional advisory board. His proven ability to drive growth and understanding across diverse markets provides a strong regional voice for Latin America on the IAAPA Global Board.

Amber Christopher, ICAE, Facility Director, 2026–2027

General Manager, Harley-Davidson Museum and Milwaukee Experiences (North America region)

Amber Christopher has more than 20 years of leadership experience in attractions, museums, zoos, and tourism. She is recognized for driving revenue growth, elevating guest engagement, and building high-performing teams. At the Harley-Davidson Museum and Milwaukee Experiences, she oversees a 20-acre campus, delivering record revenues and implementing innovative guest programs. Prior to joining the Harley-Davidson team, Christopher worked in a variety of leadership roles at the Denver Zoo, including serving as chief operating officer. She has presented webinar programs and spoken at IAAPA Expos, served as an IAAPA mentor, and chaired the IAAPA Zoo and Aquarium Committee and the animals in human care toolkit task force. Her expertise in strategic planning, partnerships, and operations, coupled with her commitment to advancing the global attractions industry, brings a dynamic perspective to the IAAPA Global Board.

Evoto

Matt Eckert, ICAE, Facility Director, 2026–2028

President and CEO, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari (North America region)

Since joining the family-owned Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari theme and water park in 2000, the parks have grown annual attendance, under his leadership, to more than one million guests. In addition, he is leading the parks’ expansion into lodging. A graduate of Indiana State University with experience in public accounting as a Certified Public Accountant, Eckert brings financial expertise, operational leadership, and strategic vision to the IAAPA Global Board. He also serves on multiple local, state, and national boards—including the U.S. Travel & Tourism Advisory Board—and has been an active IAAPA volunteer for more than 25 years including serving on the global human resources committee, the amusement parks and attractions committee, and the drone task force. He has been an Expo speaker, facilitated webinars, and is currently serving as the chair of the IAAPA North America Government Relations Committee.

Jeremy Hoyum, Facility Director, 2026–2027

Owner/Operator, Urban Air Goodyear (North America region)

Jeremy Hoyum is the owner and operator of two-family entertainment centers. He brings extensive executive-level experience in attractions franchise leadership and operations. Previously, he was senior vice president of park performance. He led a team at Jake’s Unlimited to win the IAAPA Top FEC of the World award. Hoyum has served IAAPA as a member of the family entertainment center (FEC), education, and food and beverage committees. He has also spoken at every IAAPA Expo since 2017 and at several IAAPA FEC Summits. A mentor, consultant, and active IAAPA volunteer, Hoyum is recognized for strategic growth, team development, operational leadership, and elevating guest experiences across the attractions industry

Thomas Mack, ICAE, Facility Director, 2026–2028

Managing Partner, Europa-Park (Europe, Middle East, Africa region)

Thomas Mack is managing partner of Europa-Park in Germany, where he oversees hotels, food and beverage, entertainment and park operations, at Europa-Park and the water world Rulantica. He has introduced innovative concepts including the award-winning immersive dining experience Eatrenalin. Mack has spoken at IAAPA events and served on the IAAPA EMEA Education Committee. As a leader of one of Europe’s most celebrated theme parks, Mack combines tradition and innovation, and his international reputation, unique perspectives, and operational excellence position him as a key contributor to IAAPA’s strategic vision.

Michael Collins, ICAE, Manufacturer/Supplier/Consultant (MSC) Director, 2026–2028

Senior Partner, Leisure Development Partners LLP (Europe, Middle East, Africa region)

Michael Collins is senior partner and co-founder of Leisure Development Partners. He is an economist with more than 25 years of experience leading consulting projects for theme parks, visitor attractions of every kind, museums, resorts, and entertainment venues worldwide. He has advised major operators, investors, and licensors, including PortAventura, Liseberg, Miral, Blackstone, Universal Studios and Qiddiya. He has also served on several IAAPA Committees and Task Forces including the global awards task force and committee, the EMEA regional advisory board, and the global education committee. He also chaired the EMEA education committee and the IAAPA Hall of Fame and Archives committee and has spoken at numerous Expos and the IAAPA Institute for Attractions Managers. A fourth-generation attractions professional, Collins brings global perspective, financial expertise, deep industry knowledge, and a commitment to sustainable growth to the IAAPA Global Board.

Jane Cooper, Past Chair Director, 2026–2028

Business Advisor (North America region)

Jane Cooper was the president and chief operating officer of Herschend Family Entertainment (HFE) where she oversaw 14 attractions across six states and expanded the portfolio with acquisitions including Adventure Aquarium, Newport Aquarium, and Wild Adventures. She retired from the company in 2020. Prior to HFE, Cooper spent 25 years at Kings Entertainment Company/Paramount Parks, ultimately serving as president and CEO and increasing profitability by 50%. Cooper has served on the IAAPA Global Board several times including as chair in 2005. She is currently the vice chair of the IAAPA Foundation board and has served on the strategic planning committee. Cooper recently served on the Board of Parques Reunidos and served on the Hershey Entertainment and Resorts Board from 2020-2024. Her decades of diverse leadership, operational expertise, and advocacy for IAAPA, the attractions industry, and workforce development will provide invaluable guidance to IAAPA and its global mission.

2027 Board Applications

The application process for the 2027 global board will open in Q1 2026 and will be available on the IAAPA website. Interested applicants are encouraged to volunteer for the Association by serving on IAAPA task forces and committees , speaking at IAAPA events, and guiding young professionals as an IAAPA mentor.