The LEGO Group to acquire Discovery Centres from Merlin Entertainments

The LEGO Group announced it has agreed to acquire LEGO® Discovery Centres and LEGOLAND® Discovery Centres from Merlin Entertainments. The acquisition will include 29 Centres in nine countries which attract around five million visitors each year.

“We are excited to welcome the Discovery Centres to the LEGO Group and appreciate all that Merlin Entertainments has done to bring the LEGO brand to life through these attractions,” said Niels B. Christiansen, CEO of The LEGO Group. “They will be an important addition to our global network of retail stores and allow us to offer fans of all ages even more memorable hands-on brand and shopping experiences. We are looking forward to welcoming the dedicated Discovery Centre teams who inspire visitors bring to life their imagination and creativity through the power of LEGO Play.”

“For 20 years, Merlin has partnered with the LEGO Group to bring its beloved brand to life through experiential play, including in the Discovery Centres,” said Fiona Eastwood, CEO of Merlin Entertainments. “It is now a natural next step for the Centres to become part of the LEGO Group, allowing Merlin to strengthen its focus on driving the growth and success of LEGOLAND Resorts alongside our other attractions worldwide. Together with the LEGO Group, we look forward to the opportunities ahead as we build on our shared commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for families across the globe.”

Located in high traffic areas in major cities, the Discovery Centres offer visitors exciting hands-on LEGO play experiences, eye-catching builds and a variety of entertainment activities. Each Centre also includes a retail outlet. The first LEGOLAND Discovery Centre opened in Berlin in 2007.

The acquisition is expected to close around the end of the year with an estimated cash consideration of £0.2 billion (nearly $270 million) (subject to customary closing adjustments).

Merlin and the LEGO Group will continue their long-standing brand partnership. Merlin will continue to operate eleven LEGOLAND Resorts around the world under license from the LEGO Group, including the recently opened resort in Shanghai.