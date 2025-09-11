Miziker Entertainment to provide creative direction and production services for 2026 Thea Awards Gala

The Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) announced it has selected Miziker Entertainment, provider of design and production of live shows, parades and guest experiences, to provide creative direction and production services for the 32nd Annual Thea Awards Gala.

The TEA Thea Awards honor the outstanding spaces, places, events and experiences created by the dedicated and passionate professionals in the global themed entertainment industry. The annual Thea Awards Gala brings together over 1,000 attendees to celebrate excellence from around the world.

Miziker Entertainment has partnered with the TEA on several past Thea Award Galas, including the very first ceremony. Miziker will once again serve as Executive Producer, the first time that the prestigious event will be held in Orlando, Florida.

“When we announced the Thea Awards Gala was moving to Florida from California, we knew we needed a forward-thinking creative partner who could beautifully create an event that celebrates and honors the 2026 Thea Award winners,” said Melissa Oviedo, CEO, TEA. “The Thea Awards are synonymous with storytelling and excellence in the global themed entertainment industry, and we are thrilled to partner with Miziker Entertainment to create and produce our most memorable Gala event ever.”

“We are honored to serve our partners and colleagues in the themed entertainment industry, and our team is excited to create this memorable event in Orlando, the gravitational center of this dynamic industry,” said Ryan Miziker, Chief Creative Officer, Miziker. “It’s a bit of a homecoming for me. While I am a Californian, I was born in Florida when my father was working on the opening events at Walt Disney World.”

Miziker previously served on TEA’s International Board and led the production of the Thea Awards Gala in 2018. “I’m thrilled that TEA has once again trusted us to carry on the tradition of executing a world-class event that celebrates talent, innovation and creativity,” he added. “We look forward to delivering a night unlike any other.”

As Executive Producer, Miziker will lead all services related to the 2026 Thea Awards Gala including theme, stage design, entertainment, multimedia elements, scripting, lighting and sound engineering, show production and everything in between.

“Miziker Entertainment has been a valued member of TEA for many years,” Oviedo continued. “Everyone on the team understands the personal connection our members have with the Thea Awards. We are excited to partner with Miziker as we continue to build global brand recognition and awareness for the Thea Awards and this industry’s international talent.”

The 2026 Thea Award winners will be announced at the TEA International Mixer at Universal Epic Universe on November 18, 2025. The honorees will be celebrated during the 2026 TEA INSPIRE program and 32nd Annual Thea Awards Gala, April 29 – May 2, 2026, in Orlando, Florida.