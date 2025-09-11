Six Flags and PEANUTS extend licensing agreement to 2030

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, North America’s largest regional amusement-resort operator, announced it has extended its licensing agreement with Peanuts Worldwide for another five years. The new agreement extends Six Flags’ position as the exclusive amusement park partner for PEANUTS in North America. The agreement also includes in-park entertainment and sports, food and beverage, retail operations, and exclusive PEANUTS merchandise to December 31, 2030, ensuring that millions of park guests at Knott’s Berry Farm, Carowinds, Cedar Point, Kings Island, Kings Dominion, Dorney Park, Canada’s Wonderland, Great America, Michigan Adventure, Valley Fair, and Worlds of Fun will continue to experience and connect with the iconic PEANUTS characters.

“We are proud to extend our long-standing partnership with PEANUTS, which has delivered so many fun and cherished memories to our guests,” said Christian Dieckmann, Six Flags chief commercial officer. “Both of our brands are built on bringing families together and creating one-of-a-kind experiences and emotional connections. The renewed relationship between Six Flags and Peanuts Worldwide will enable both companies to enhance and extend their brands through themed areas, live entertainment, merchandise and games.”

“It’s been exciting to see how the legacy Cedar Fair parks have introduced our beloved PEANUTS characters to new generations of kids over the years, and this renewed partnership with Six Flags will ensure we expand those connections in authentic and meaningful ways,” said Tim Erickson, executive vice president for Peanuts Worldwide.

The company’s collaboration with PEANUTS dates back to the early ‘80s when Knott’s Berry Farm in southern California opened the first Camp Snoopy. Since then, the legacy Cedar Fair parks have made significant investments to introduce Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the PEANUTS gang to guests of all ages.

Earlier this year Carowinds unveiled two new family friendly attractions in Camp Snoopy as part of the largest investment in family attractions in the park’s history: a new launch roller coaster and an interactive raft ride. These additions, alongside splash play zones and a meet-and-greet experience with PEANUTS costume characters, offer more spots for families to cool off and interact with Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the entire PEANUTS gang. In addition, the park introduced the Camp Snoopy Bird Watchers Club, featuring augmented reality (AR) based games for the whole family.

Last year, Kings Island expanded its award-winning kids’ area with the addition of a new adventure play space, Camp Snoopy, featuring the park’s newest roller coaster, Snoopy’s Soapbox Racers. Also debuting last year was Beagle Scout Acres, a shaded, nature-themed play area where kids and their families are able to explore and play on their own among turfed mounds and grassy areas filled with camping equipment.