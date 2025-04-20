Monday, April 21, 2025
HomeNews
NewsPeopleTechnology & Media

ACT Entertainment appoints Bob Bonniol as Director of Innovation for Video

By IPM News
Photo courtesy of ACT Entertainment.

ACT Entertainment announced the appointment of Bob Bonniol as Director of Innovation for Video. Bonniol – whose credits range from Broadway to mega-tours, theme parks to augmented worlds – now takes the helm of ACT’s growing video and interactive technology areas.

In this newly created role, Bonniol will lead product development, uniting the capabilities of Green Hippo and tvONE under ACT’s innovation umbrella. His mission is to expand ACT’s reach and help its clients create new immersive experiences, digital placemaking, and destination-scale entertainment.

“Bob doesn’t just think outside the box – he builds whole new boxes, and turns them into audience engagement engines,” said Ben Saltzman, CEO at ACT Entertainment. “We’re beyond excited to have him join the team as we define the future of live, immersive, and digital entertainment.”

With a career that includes Emmy Awards, multi-media spectacles for the likes of Billy Joel, Hip Hop50, and Megan Thee Stallion, and the creation of immersive mega-events at venues like Sphere, TED, and Walt Disney World, Bonniol brings not just experience but an evolving vision for how audiences engage with stories, spaces, and each other.

“I’ve always been obsessed with experiences that transcend the ordinary and are truly immersive,” said Bonniol. “Joining ACT gives me the opportunity to help shape the tools that make those experiences possible – tools that can turn a concert, a building, a festival, even a sidewalk into a canvas for wonder. The potential of bringing Green Hippo and tvONE together under one creative and strategic vision is immense, and I can’t wait to dig in.”

Subscribe to InPark for FREE!
Submit your news
IPM News
Previous article
Todd Cravens appointed as President of Betson Gaming
Next article
Efteling announces new free fall attraction for 2026

Related Articles

Latest Articles

InPark Magazine (IPM) covers the intersection of themed entertainment and technology. We specialize in creating custom-crafted content designed to appeal to the industry’s top designers, creators, developers, owners and operators.

Contact us: email
Read our privacy policy