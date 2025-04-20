ACT Entertainment appoints Bob Bonniol as Director of Innovation for Video

ACT Entertainment announced the appointment of Bob Bonniol as Director of Innovation for Video. Bonniol – whose credits range from Broadway to mega-tours, theme parks to augmented worlds – now takes the helm of ACT’s growing video and interactive technology areas.

In this newly created role, Bonniol will lead product development, uniting the capabilities of Green Hippo and tvONE under ACT’s innovation umbrella. His mission is to expand ACT’s reach and help its clients create new immersive experiences, digital placemaking, and destination-scale entertainment.

“Bob doesn’t just think outside the box – he builds whole new boxes, and turns them into audience engagement engines,” said Ben Saltzman, CEO at ACT Entertainment. “We’re beyond excited to have him join the team as we define the future of live, immersive, and digital entertainment.”

With a career that includes Emmy Awards, multi-media spectacles for the likes of Billy Joel, Hip Hop50, and Megan Thee Stallion, and the creation of immersive mega-events at venues like Sphere, TED, and Walt Disney World, Bonniol brings not just experience but an evolving vision for how audiences engage with stories, spaces, and each other.

“I’ve always been obsessed with experiences that transcend the ordinary and are truly immersive,” said Bonniol. “Joining ACT gives me the opportunity to help shape the tools that make those experiences possible – tools that can turn a concert, a building, a festival, even a sidewalk into a canvas for wonder. The potential of bringing Green Hippo and tvONE together under one creative and strategic vision is immense, and I can’t wait to dig in.”