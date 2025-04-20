Efteling announces new free fall attraction for 2026

Visitors to Efteling will be able to experience a new free fall attraction next to the Efteling dive coaster from summer 2026. The new free fall ride will have the same theming as Baron 1898 and construction for the ride will start after the summer.

Koen Sanders, Director Product, Market & Image: “This new family attraction seamlessly complements the area around Baron 1898. It is deliberately smaller in scale and as a result, adds to the capacity and attraction offer for a wider audience. Matching our area vision, the atmosphere and theme is similar to Baron 1898 to fully immerse our guests in the story of the Baron and the Wailing Women.”

In the story of the new attraction, which is designed by Karel Willemen, Efteling visitors are the ‘chimney sweepers’ from the baron. The family attraction has a capacity of 600 guests per hour and is expected to open summer 2026.