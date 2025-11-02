New 24-hour flagship Orlando arcade collaborates with Betson Enterprises for gaming equipment

Betson Enterprises shared details on its collaboration with Arcade Time Entertainment on the launch of the company’s newest 32,000-square-foot flagship location on International Drive near Universal Orlando Resort.

Open 24 hours a day, Arcade Time Orlando features over 300 arcade games, from retro titles to the latest releases, including Top Gun: Maverick, Godzilla Kaiju Wars VR, Fast & Furious Arcade and Wizard of Oz by Raw Thrills, Goldstorm Pirates by Bandai Namco, ICEE Slush Rush from Bay Tek Entertainment, Popeye Boxer from Benchmark Games, and The Smurfs Coin Pusher from Elaut. Beyond gaming, the expansive venue offers Duckpin Bowling, Krazy Darts, and a full-service restaurant and two bars, providing guests with an immersive entertainment experience around the clock.

“Partnering with Betson has been an integral part of the expansion of Arcade Time Entertainment,” said Douglas Mandell, Director of Marketing at Arcade Time Entertainment. “Their expertise in sourcing, financing, and supporting the latest in arcade equipment helped us build a dynamic mix of games and attractions that keep guests engaged and coming back for more.”

The collaboration between Betson Enterprises Regional Sales Manager Joe Herbert and the Arcade Time team ensured a seamless design, setup, and installation process, tailored to meet the high expectations of Orlando’s world-class entertainment market.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Arcade Time on such an exciting project,” said Herbert. “This new location perfectly showcases how a strategic game mix and modern amenities can elevate the guest experience and drive consistent traffic and revenue.”