Hot Ice returns to Pleasure Beach Resort in 2026 for its 90th year

Pleasure Beach Resort’s Hot Ice Show is returning for its 90th year with a brand new production: Hot Ice XC.

2026 will mark nine decades of Olympic and world champion skaters traveling to Blackpool, to perform in this signature ice show.

Recognizable performers from previous years include Dancing On Ice stars Dan Whiston, Sylvain Longchambon, Simon Proulx-Sénécal, Stuart Widdall, Natalia Pestova and Katie Stainsby. The cast has also featured multiple Olympians such as Xiaoyu Yu and Shawn Sawyer, who both starred in this year’s show.

Olympic gold medallist for Great Britain, Robin Cousins MBE, starred in Hot Ice in the 1980s and went on to be head judge on Dancing on Ice, while the show is choreographed by Oula Jaaskelainen, another former Olympic athlete.

Like its predecessors, Hot Ice XC promises to be a powerful combination of sport and theater featuring passion, performance and perseverance – qualities that have defined the show since it first graced the ice in 1936.

“Reaching 90 years of Hot Ice is something truly special,” says Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort and director and producer of Hot Ice. “This show is part of Blackpool’s cultural DNA and is a place where exceptional technical skill and theater come together in a way that doesn’t exist anywhere else in the world.

“Hot Ice XC will celebrate our incredible 90 year history while continuing to push the boundaries of what’s possible on the ice. We’ll also be announcing something a little different this year, but you’ll have to wait a little longer until all is revealed.”

Each production features original music, intricate lighting design, and cutting-edge special effects.