ATRAX Exhibition announces theme for 2026

Parks, sports and activity areas, gardens, pools, and social facilities that shape the future of cities will come together at ATRAX 2026 – not only as sources of entertainment, but as strategic elements of economic and social development.

Focusing on international attractions, activity, and recreation areas, ATRAX Exhibition will be held on January 15–17, 2026, at the Istanbul Expo Center. Celebrating its 13th edition, this year’s theme has been announced as “SeriousFUN – Not Just an Attraction Area, but a Future Plan.”

In today’s cities, not only housing and working but also areas for entertainment, relaxation, and active living have become an inseparable part of urban life. Parks, sports and activity areas, gardens, swimming pools, and tourist and social facilities are now seen not only as elements of recreation but also as strategic investments shaping the future of cities.

ATRAX 2026, with this vision, positions entertainment and recreation areas not as a means of consumption, but as a future plan that enhances social happiness, improves quality of life, and supports economic development.

Within the scope of the expo, technological advancements, sustainability goals, and innovative solutions that support life will be discussed. Participating companies, investors, public institutions, and project developers will come together to share the latest trends and opportunities in the sector.

With 5 halls, 55,000 square meters (592,000 square feet) of exhibition space, over 400 exhibitors, and more than 20,000 international industry professionals, ATRAX 2026 will highlight the transformative power of attractions, activity, and living spaces on cities, making the growing business potential in this field more visible.