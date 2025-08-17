See Agreement signed for Expo 2027 Belgrade, marking newest milestone for the specialized expo

The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) and the Government of Serbia signed the Specialized Expo 2027 Belgrade See Agreement. This agreement aims to facilitate participation in Expo 2027 Belgrade by serving as a legal framework to guarantee the privileges and special conditions for official participants in the next Specialized Expo.

The agreement was signed in Belgrade by the Secretary General of the BIE, Dimitri S. Kerkentzes, and the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Serbia, Siniša Mali.

Over 115 countries have so far confirmed their intention to participate in Expo 2027 Belgrade, with the signature of participation contracts set to begin in the coming weeks and months. Participating countries and international organizations will have their own pavilions at the Expo site, where they can each present their own interpretation of the theme “Play for Humanity – Sport and Music for All.”

Kerkentzes indicated: “The See Agreement is an important instrument in setting the stage for high quality participation in Expos, guaranteeing that international participants are welcomed with the best conditions. The signature of the Expo 2027 Belgrade See Agreement – following its approval by BIE Member States during the 176th General Assembly in June – is a significant achievement in the road towards a truly collaborative and inspiring Expo in 2027.”

Siniša Mali, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Serbia, indicated: “The signing of the See Agreement represents a highly important step for the Republic of Serbia in the organization of Expo 2027 Belgrade, as it facilitates the participation of exhibitors and enables them to carry out their responsibilities within the framework of the Specialized Expo. We are proud that countries from all around the world have shown strong interest in attending Expo 2027, and we will do our utmost to justify the trust that has been placed in us. We are fully committed to making the stay in Belgrade as smooth as possible for all participants and to ensuring they leave our city and country with the best possible impressions.”

The See Agreement – known as Accord de Siège in French – facilitates international participation in the Expo by serving as a legal framework in line with BIE rules. The first such See Agreement was signed with the Government of Spain ahead of Specialized Expo 2008 Zaragoza.

Expo 2027 Belgrade was formally recognized by the BIE in November 2024, following the election of Serbia as host country by BIE Member States in June 2023 during the Organization’s 172nd General Assembly.

Organized under the theme “Play for Humanity – Sport and Music for All,” Expo 2027 Belgrade will be the first Specialized Expo to be held in the Western Balkans. The event is set to receive over 4 million visitors and welcome over 120 countries between May 15 and August 15, 2027.

The most recent Specialized Expo, Expo 2017 Astana, took place in the capital of Kazakhstan under the theme “Future Energy,” and received almost 4 million visits.