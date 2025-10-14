Belo Horizonte’s Festival of Light made possible through Christie laser projectors

The historic center of Belo Horizonte, Brazil, was transformed into a stage of light and creativity during the 2025 edition of the Festival of Light (Festa da Luz), one of Brazil’s leading festivals of public art and technology. Among the highlights of the event was a large-scale projection on the façade of the Museum of Arts and Trades (Museu de Artes e Ofícios), which used three Christie Griffyn 4K50-RGB pure laser projectors by ON.

Now in its fourth edition, the Festival of Light has become a fixture in the cultural calendar of Minas Gerais, a state in southeastern Brazil. Over four days, the event presented 13 light installations and 12 projection mapping works across public spaces such as Station Square (Praça da Estação), Santa Tereza Viaduct (Viaduto Santa Tereza), Sapucaí Street (Rua Sapucaí), and the Sulacap/Sulamérica building, a historic landmark in the city center. This year’s theme, “urban cultures,” celebrated hip-hop, graffiti, dance, and other artistic expressions rooted in Belo Horizonte’s identity, with contributions from local, national, and international artists.

For Station Square, ON was commissioned by the festival to project onto the century-old Museum of Arts and Trades. Working in partnership with SSA Mapping, ON turned the 60-meter-wide (197-foot) façade into a living canvas that blended architecture, history, and contemporary street art.

Video Credit: Laura lemos (@stlaura)

The content, designed by VJs selected for the festival, combined animations, graphic elements, and light art with the building’s architecture. Using advanced blending and warping techniques, ON’s team aligned the visuals precisely to the building’s irregular façade. To achieve the spectacle, three Christie Griffyn 4K50-RGB projectors were installed on towers facing the building at a throw distance of approximately 33 meters (108 feet).

“We chose the Christie Griffyn 4K50-RGB for their extreme brightness, pure RGB color reproduction, and reliability, which are essential when working on large façades in an urban environment,” said Hugo Rodrigues, CEO of ON. “The performance was exceptional: the brightness delivered a strong visual impact even in the heart of the city, while the color fidelity gave the content an intensity and richness that resonated with the audience.”

The projectors were managed through Resolume software running on a media server with four outputs. According to Rodrigues, the experience highlighted the importance of combining technical expertise with the right tools: “Thanks to our team’s know-how and the Griffyn’s capabilities, we were able to adapt the content seamlessly to the building’s irregularities, creating a projection that became one of the main visual highlights of the festival.”

“We received extremely positive feedback from the organizers, artists, and the public,” added Rodrigues. “For us, it was rewarding to see technology play such a vital role in bringing art and heritage together, and in creating a shared cultural experience for thousands of people.”