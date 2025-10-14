Upcoming Memphis immersive experience Baron Von Opperbean names Jee Vahn Knight as next CEO

Baron Von Opperbean (BVO), the Memphis-based company transforming the former Mississippi River Museum on Mud Island into a 33,000-square-foot immersive adventure, has named Jee Vahn Knight its Chief Executive Officer.

Vahn Knight brings more than two decades of experience leading creative, cultural, and technology initiatives that bridge art, science, and story. Her early career in construction and museum artifact conservation included projects for NASA, the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, where she helped restore and preserve the historic Saturn V rockets, as well as conserve artifacts recovered from the famed RMS Titanic wreck site. She later directed digital and marketing programs for global entertainment and consumer brands including Disney, NBCUniversal, Paramount Pictures, OPI, and the Television Academy.

“In every great city, art always precedes economic development,” said Vahn Knight, who moved her family to the area five years ago. “What’s happening here isn’t a recovery story – it’s a creative one. The energy, the collaboration, the sheer will to build something new – that’s the real engine of Memphis’s growth. I’m proud to be in the trenches with the people who are shaping what comes next.”

A former CEO and founder, Vahn Knight has guided multiple organizations through growth and reinvention across technology, entertainment, and cultural sectors. Earlier in her career, she supported the launch of Meow Wolf through her work with Creative Startups and later served as Director of Marketing Strategy during Meow Wolf’s national expansion. She is also a national Vistage speaker, where she has led executive-level workshops on marketing, business strategy, and organizational leadership.

“Baron Von Opperbean is about reimagining what Memphis can offer families and visitors,” said BVO co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer Christopher Reyes. “Jee brings both the operational discipline and the imaginative reach to make that vision real. From NASA rockets to cinematic worlds, she’s led teams that blend precision and wonder – exactly what this project demands.”

“The Memphis story is bigger than the headlines,” said Vahn Knight. “This city has never waited for permission to create – it just builds, plays, and reinvents. The riverfront has the bones of history and the soul of reinvention. Christopher’s vision and the team he’s built are a mirror of how much brilliance lives here. Memphis has circled the globe before. We’re just picking up the next verse.”

BVO’s appointment of Vahn Knight comes as the company nears the midpoint of its phase-1 capital raise. Building on early successes that established community credibility, BVO has raised $450,000 toward its $1 million equity goal.

Prior to opening its current funding round, the company raised $167,000 through a Wefunder crowd-investing campaign. The company has also secured $75,000 in sponsorship funding from Memphis Tourism and $10,000 in grants from the Downtown Memphis Commission. Phase-1 funding supports key hires and the build-out of an 8,000-square-foot initial attraction set to open early next year, with additional phases planned to complete the full 33,000-square-foot experience.

“Baron Von Opperbean is exactly the kind of bold, imaginative project Memphis needs and deserves,” said lead investor Michael Scarbrough, former Chair of the Greater Memphis Chamber’s Chairman’s Circle. “I’ve seen firsthand how BVO is attracting top talent, inspiring partners, and creating momentum. Memphis has a long history of innovation, and BVO is carrying that spirit forward in a way that will put our city on the national stage. I have every confidence in this team to deliver.”

With Vahn Knight assuming the CEO role, current CEO Reuben Brunson transitions to Chief Development Officer and Chairman of the Board, where he will guide capital strategy and long-term growth. Joining the Board are Scarbrough and Ken May, former CEO of Topgolf and FedEx Office.