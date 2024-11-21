Brogent and Niagara Parks to launch new flying theatre in 2025

Brogent announces a new partnership with Niagara Parks to debut a groundbreaking flying theatre attraction in 2025. A new flying theatre will be installed just steps away from the global icon that is Niagara Falls, offering visitors an unparalleled opportunity to explore the breathtaking beauty and rich heritage of Niagara through an innovative and immersive experience.

“At Niagara Parks, our vision is to be one of the most spectacular parks in the world,” said David Adames, CEO of Niagara Parks. “We are proud to be partnering with Brogent Technologies, the world leader in flying theatres to deliver an exceptional new visitor experience to our flagship site Table Rock Centre, located at the brink of the iconic Horseshoe Falls.” Brogent’s new flying theater will replace the previous 4D theater, enabling guests to soar along the crest of the Horseshoe Falls, experience dynamic perspectives of historic landmarks, and immerse themselves in compelling stories of Niagara’s Indigenous history.

“The innovative drone filming techniques used in the production of our film will provide the opportunity for our guests to see and experience the beauty and scale of Niagara Parks from a perspective that would otherwise not be possible. Whether soaring over the Horseshoe Falls or chasing a boat through the Niagara River, this flying theater experience will thrill our guests and deepen their appreciation for Niagara. We look forward to welcoming our guests to experience our spectacular sites and attractions from a dynamic new perspective next summer.” said David Adames, CEO of Niagara Parks.

Chih-Hung Ouyang, Chairman of Brogent, expressed the company’s excitement about the collaboration: “This is the world’s first flying theatre located within a renowned, globally known park, a symbol of how this unique experience can blend culture, geography, history, and technology to tell captivating stories in an entirely new way. It offers a deeper, more emotional connection to the stunning landscapes, bringing to life even more profound and touching tales of the region. We are truly honored by Niagara Parks’ trust, which has allowed us the opportunity to create a flying theatre for one of the world’s most iconic destinations.”

For this project, Brogent provided Niagara Parks with a complete solution, including theme design, flying theatre film production, and theatre construction.