WhiteWaters’ IAAPA Expo 2024 press conference highlights projects, products, and achievements throughout the globe

Orlando, FL – WhiteWater’s press conference at IAAPA Expo 2024 was a celebration of new projects, thrilling products, and noteworthy achievements. The company announced its ISO 14001 certification, gave updates on major projects, shared insights into trends, and celebrated CEO Geoff Chutter’s induction into the IAAPA Hall of Fame.

ISO 14001 Certification and Impact Report

WhiteWater shared that the company has achieved ISO 14001 certification, the internationally recognized standard for environmental management systems. It is assurance for partners and clients that WhiteWater is proactively taking measures to minimize its negative impacts on the environment. The current scope covers the management of environmental risks associated with product development and design, marketing, sales, manufacturing, logistics, installation, and servicing originating from the head office, with the scope to expand in the following years.

Releasing its first-ever Impact Report (download here), WhiteWater publicly details its environmental, social, supply chain, and governance activities, which demonstrate the commitment the company has to managing its business ethically. As Geoff comments, “How we do business is as important to us as what we make.” And what WhiteWater makes are exceptional attractions around the world for clients who push boundaries.

Yas Waterworld Expansion

Having worked with Yas Waterworld since its inception, WhiteWater is collaborating again with Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, for one of the most anticipated expansion projects in the Middle East. Yas Waterworld will be increasing its guest capacity by 20% in 2025, introducing 18 new rides and 3.3 km of slide path—all from WhiteWater—to bring the total number of attractions to over 70. Making headlines will be the UAE’s highest water slide—a Flatline Loop at 40 meters in height—and a Shoot the Chute, the first water ride in the world to be integrated into a water slide tower. Following the park’s theme of Emirati heritage, this 20-seat amusement ride will extend the Legend of the Lost Pearl storyline and take guests down a 15-meter plunge with a refreshing splash for both riders and spectators.

Promising adventure around every corner, additional highlights for this expansion area will include first- of-its-kind Master Blasters, the biggest and longest Parallel Pursuit competition slides in the world, and a new kids’ area featuring the world’s first Mini Blaster Fusion slide.

Americas Are Riding High

Latin America’s leisure sector is heating up; developers are now very active, especially in hotels and resorts. WhiteWater has a number of projects in progress in discerning properties.

Regionally, families are a dominating force, and Thermas dos Laranjais in Brazil will open a tower with two six-person raft rides, each a fusion of three large iconic water slide features, in 2025. Another

prominent project in Brazil will be the tallest water coaster in the world at Beach Park: a Master Blaster launching at 27.9 meters in height.

Still in Brazil, the surf park movement is gaining steam. A great example is Endless Surf Angra—to be the largest surf pool in South America—that will open in 2026 at the exclusive Brasil Surfe Clube.

Along with significant potentials, the growth of the Latin American market has an emphasis on sustainability, which WhiteWater is well poised to serve, with the company’s continuing efforts on reducing its environmental footprint.

Meanwhile in the USA, notable project openings in 2025 include:

The world’s first Wall Runner, called “Rafter’s Rage,” at Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Tennessee; it will introduce drifting sensations unlike any other, with lateral acceleration that extends the zero-G feeling

in Tennessee; it will introduce drifting sensations unlike any other, with lateral acceleration that extends the zero-G feeling Ohio’s first and only duelling water coaster, a Blaster Battle called, “RiverRacers,” at Kings Island’s Soak City Water Park

A beautifully themed Boomerango ride called, “Dawn Breaker” at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions – Sandusky, Ohio, that takes riders from darkness to sunrise

Just as important as rides is the intangible overall guest experience. Vantage, WhiteWater’s attractions management platform, is demonstrating its appeal across different venue types. With existing implementations in water parks to personalize guest experience and optimize operations, Vantage is now collaborating with San Antonio Zoo. A suite of products will enhance guest engagement and increase ROI, including SmartPay, SmartNotify, SmartControl, and SmartVue. Vantage’s agnostic approach means that the system is built to be extensible, with the ability to integrate with a range of third-party systems, ensuring flexibility for venue partners.

Indoor Water Park Are Trending

While indoor water parks might not be new, advances in building systems, HVAC, and design concepts are supporting a r enewed growth in this segment. The new generation of indoor water parks now has better lighting, with the ability to incorporate retractable roofs or walls and offers additionalentertainment as well a section to cater to adults. Examples of some latest projects, with all aquatic attractions supplied by WhiteWater, include:

The biggest indoor water park in Michigan at Bavarian Inn , opening this winter and featuring 20 new attractions, including the state’s first dueling water slides and a uniquely Bavarian-themed aquatic play structure

, opening this winter and featuring 20 new attractions, including the state’s first dueling water slides and a uniquely Bavarian-themed aquatic play structure Expansion at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions – Wisconsin Dells , Wisconsin, in 2026, with a kids’ area and a family water slide complex featuring the world’s first covered Boomerango, which will extend outside the building envelope

, Wisconsin, in 2026, with a kids’ area and a family water slide complex featuring the world’s first covered Boomerango, which will extend outside the building envelope Virginia’s largest indoor water park, spanning 175,000 square feet/16,250 square meters, opening in 2026 at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions – Spotsylvania County

And the trend is also evident outside North America, with WhiteWater supplying all the water slides and aquatic play equipment to major projects such as:

Water World at Shanghai L+SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort in China, the water park at the biggest indoor ski hall in the world (opened 2024)

in China, the water park at the biggest indoor ski hall in the world (opened 2024) Aquapark Dalmatia in Croatia (opening this winter), with attractions for a new indoor water park to complement its renowned outdoor park

in Croatia (opening this winter), with attractions for a new indoor water park to complement its renowned outdoor park Sportoase Sint Niklaas in Belgium (opening 2026), a sports complex funded by public and private partnership with a focus on sustainability

With WhiteWater having supported clients across the world to bring their ambitious visions to life and shaped aquatic entertainment over four decades, the company’s CEO was honoured with one of the industry’s highest recognitions.

CEO Geoff Chutter Inducted into IAAPA Hall of Fame

At the “LEGENDS: A Hall of Fame Celebratory Affair” event on November 18, Geoff Chutter was inducted into the IAAPA Hall of Fame. Since founding WhiteWater in 1980, Geoff has been very influential across the attractions industry, covering water park, theme park, resort, and surf spaces worldwide. Not stopping there, he will be lending his wealth of knowledge and business expertise to serve on the 2025 IAAPA Board of Directors.

“I’m truly humbled to be inducted into IAAPA’s Hall of Fame,” said Geoff. “I interpret this as a reflection of the hard work of our teams across our six business units. My recent appointment to the IAAPA Board only underscores this gratitude. I look forward to serving.”

While the year might not be over quite yet, the recognition from the industry and getting to celebrate with peers has been a highlight as WhiteWater looks forward to another great year.