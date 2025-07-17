Busch Gardens Tampa Bay opens Wild Oasis zone

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced the grand opening of Wild Oasis, the kid-friendly adventure realm designed to entertain, educate and inspire. Now open to all guests, explorers will be immersed in the sounds and sights of the rainforest and engage in activities that touch on its many elements, including an all-new drop-tower ride with special effects, a high-energy climbing canopy, a new multi-species animal habitat, interactive water play areas, a scavenger hunt and the brand new TOMA at Orang Café, a quick-service restaurant offering a Latin American-inspired menu.

“We are thrilled to officially open Wild Oasis to all our guests,” said Brian Bacica, Park President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. “This vibrant, rainforest-inspired realm is filled with incredible animal habitats, immersive attractions and hands-on play areas designed to entertain, educate and inspire. It’s an unforgettable adventure for the whole family.”

At Wild Oasis, guests will be immersed in countless different experiences. Step into Habitat Hideaway, an all-new multispecies exhibit where the rainforest comes to life with exciting new animals such as capybaras, giant anteaters, squirrel monkeys and tropical birds. Take adventure to new heights at the Treetop Drop, a 35-foot drop tower featuring an immersive multimedia experience with action-packed jungle scenes and a cenote-themed environment. Get challenged with four levels of climbing structures at the Canopy Climb, over 200 feet of horizontal climbing trails, and vertical climbs reaching up to 45 feet high. Cool off at Enchanted Falls, a fun interactive splash pad and play area featuring fountains and spray towers perfect for younger adventurers looking for fun.