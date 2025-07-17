HUB Montreal returns for 9th edition with Christie as official technology partner

Christie announced that it is returning as the official technology partner of HUB Montreal, a three-day event for professionals in digital creativity from October 20-22 at The 7 Fingers, Montreal.

The 9th edition of the event will focus on the biggest trends in digital creativity and bring together an international community passionate about innovation, technology, and immersive experiences under the theme of “Infinite possibilities: When humans and technology come together, the power of unity reaches its peak.”

The event will feature panel discussions with key industry figures such as Martin Green, director of the Eurovision Song Contest at the European Broadcasting Union, and over 100 professional activities that will enable participants to connect and collaborate. The agenda includes workshops, techno classes, demonstrations, sessions exploring industry trends, project and market deep dives, and a wide range of business networking opportunities.

“We are delighted to renew our collaboration with Christie, a global technology leader in visual solutions and products, for a second consecutive year. This partnership is further proof of the natural synergy between technology leaders and creative talent, both local and international, and of our shared desire to push back the frontiers of digital innovation. Bringing together key players in the global creative ecosystem is at the heart of HUB Montreal’s mission, and we’re proud to be able to count on Christie’s commitment for this 9th edition,” says Rachel Parent, Executive Director of HUB Montreal.

“HUB Montreal brings together a global roster of digital creatives unlike any other event,” says Joseph Conover, director of live events, immersive entertainment, and virtual production, Christie. “We’re proud to return as the official technology partner and look forward to sharing the knowledge and trends we see as an innovator in the AV industry.”

HUB Montreal will be organized around six thematic tracks: architecture, real estate and public spaces; museums and science centers; performing arts, festivals, events and conferences; brands and activations; and entertainment and experiential design.