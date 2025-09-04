Christie appoints Jim Hallas as VP, Product Management

Christie announced the appointment of Jim Hallas as vice president, product management, effective September 2. Reporting to President and COO Michael Phipps, Hallas will lead the company’s display product strategy, ensuring Christie delivers customer-centric solutions that advance the cinema, ProAV, and industrial markets.

Hallas will lead Christie’s display product lines and align customers’ needs with the company’s innovation and capabilities to support the company’s long-term strategic vision to maintain its position as a trusted partner worldwide.

Deep industry experience

Jim holds graduate degrees in engineering and business and brings a wealth of diverse experience. He has served as an adjunct professor and an entrepreneur and has built businesses within leading technology organizations, including IBM and Texas Instruments (TI). Most recently, Hallas served as business and engineering manager for the DLP Cinema, ProAV, and Industrial Group at TI, where his team pioneered the HEP pixel technology and holds five patents for various technology innovations.

Phipps added, “Jim’s appointment marks an important milestone in our continued technical innovation journey. His proven track record in product strategy and development, and dedication to customer needs will help shape Christie’s display product roadmap and ensure we remain a leader in delivering solutions that drive our customers’ success. We are excited to have him join our leadership team.”

“Joining Christie is both a privilege and an incredible opportunity. Having seen firsthand how technology can transform industries while working on the HEP pixel technology at TI, I’m eager to help shape Christie’s product vision and strategy. This company has deep roots in cinema and ProAV and continues to look ahead with bold ideas. We will continue to build customer-focused solutions that solve their challenges today and, in the future, in the markets we serve,” says Hallas.