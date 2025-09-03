AVIXA appoints José Aragón as Chief Financial Officer

AVIXA announced the appointment of José Aragón as the Chief Financial Officer. In this role, he will lead the association’s financial growth strategy.

“I’m thrilled to join AVIXA and contribute to its global mission by continuing to strengthen its financial foundation and advancing its growth trajectory,” said Aragón. “Being part of an AV association respected for its dynamism is incredibly exciting, and I am looking forward to assisting AVIXA in fostering innovation and delivering impactful pro AV experiences worldwide.”

Aragón most recently held the position of Vice President of Finance, Networks and Studios at A+E Global Media, a multinational media company. During his tenure, he led several transformative initiatives, including serving as a key finance partner for the company’s digital growth strategy.

Prior to his role at A+E Global Media, Aragón was the Vice President of Finance for Sony Pictures Entertainment, TV Production. He has also held executive finance positions at Univision and NBCUniversal.

“José brings a deep level of expertise in enhancing financial strategies and driving sustainable growth,” said AVIXA CEO David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD. “We’re eager to see the visionary leadership he will contribute to help us drive AVIXA.”