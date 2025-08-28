More than 100 Christie projectors deployed in new Chinese museum focused on interactive exhibits

Christie announced that its partners, Jianye Display and Shanghai Qingying Digital Technology, have deployed more than 100 Inspire Series 1DLP laser projectors across multiple exhibition halls at the new Shenzhen Science and Technology Museum.

Located in Guangming District, the museum is themed around “Digital Civilization,” with architecture inspired by a giant spacecraft. Its flexible, open spaces house four permanent halls featuring 950 exhibits, over 80% of which are interactive. Since its opening, the museum has drawn more than one million visitors in just three months.

On level three, the “Mysteries of Mind and Body,” “Digital Art,” and “Communications Technology Pavilion” bring science to life through special-shaped projection, immersive displays, and interactive projection mapping. In “Mysteries of Mind and Body,” highlights include “Embracing Nature” – an ultra-wide 15,200 x 4,000 mm display powered by Christie DWU960-iS projectors – and the interactive “Big Monster Projection”, featuring a 6,435 x 2,600 mm image using DWU860-iS projectors. These exhibits invite visitors to explore scientific concepts by interacting with natural landscapes or game-like environments.

In the “Digital Art” zone, the “Geometry in Nature” exhibit, driven by DWU860-iS projectors, showcases the beauty of geometric patterns in the natural world. Interactive touchscreens encourage visitors to delve deeper into the relationship between mathematics and nature. In the “Communications Technology Pavilion”, the “Future Communications Theater” employs multiple 8,500-lumen DWU860-iS projectors to deliver high-resolution, vividly colored visuals that remain crisp even under ambient light. Eight additional exhibits in this zone use DWU760-iS projectors to highlight advancements in communication technologies.

“We are privileged to participate in this landmark project,” said a representative from Jianye Display. “The project team successfully addressed various technical challenges presented by the diverse integration requirements of the exhibits, achieving a result that met expectations. The Christie projectors delivered exceptional brightness, contrast, and stability, ensuring each exhibit met the high visual standards required for this venue.”

On level five, the “Origins of the Universe” hall invites visitors to journey from the “origin of particles” to the vast reaches of space. Designed and integrated by Shanghai Qingying, the space combines advanced projection and digital technologies to immerse audiences in the wonders of both the microscopic and cosmic worlds. Twenty-four Christie DWU860-iS projectors deliver brilliant visuals for exhibits such as “Origin of Particles”, “The Ark of Life”, “Mystery of the Black Holes”, “Web of Space and Time”, and “The Universe.”

“This was a challenging yet highly rewarding project,” said a spokesperson from Shanghai Qingying. “Each installation presented unique requirements, but our team’s expertise, combined with the DWU860-iS’s high brightness, contrast, and reliability, ensured an outstanding visual presentation.”

The Christie Inspire Series delivers up to 10,100 lumens, WUXGA resolution, and a 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Its IP5X-rated sealed optical engine ensures quiet, reliable performance for up to 20,000 hours, making it ideal for museums, science centers, and other high-use venues. Integrated Christie Twist™ software enables advanced warping and blending, while compatibility with Christie Mystique™ allows for simplified alignment and recalibration of multi-projector setups.

Han Kim, vice president for Sales, Asia-Pacific, Christie, said, “We are honored to work with Jianye Display and Shanghai Qingying on this significant project. The Inspire Series has become a trusted solution for museums and science venues thanks to its exceptional image quality, reliability, and ease of maintenance. This installation is a testament to how Christie technology can enhance knowledge sharing and create inspiring immersive experiences for the public.”