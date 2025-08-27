Niagara Takes Flight, the new flying theater attraction at Niagara Parks, opens this weekend

Beginning August 29, visitors to Niagara Falls can experience the destination from an entirely new perspective, soaring high above to take in its sights through the eyes of a bird with Niagara Takes Flight. Located inside Niagara Parks‘ flagship site, Table Rock Centre, at the brink of the Horseshoe Falls, this immersive, sensory-rich attraction uses the latest advancements in drone technology and a 180-degree domed screen to take passengers on a 56-kilometer (34.8-mile) journey, celebrating Niagara’s geography, history and people.

About the ride

Filmed over the span of six months using custom-built drones, Niagara Takes Flight allows guests to experience the exhilarating sights of Niagara from a perspective they simply could not enjoy any other way. With guests suspended in gondola-style seating, the ride simulates flight through motion programming, sensory effects like wind, mist and even scent and a 17-meter-wide (55.8-foot-wide) dome screen which stretches below their dangling feet. Former Disney lmagineer Rick Rothschild, who was a principal creator of the world’s first flying theater attraction, Disney’s Soarin’ Over California, served as Creative Director on the attraction, which will transport guests along the Niagara River corridor with stops spanning all four seasons and transitioning the scenery from day to night. Brogent Technologies, with attractions in Chicago, New York, and Las Vegas, oversaw the ride construction and overall attraction development.

Authentic and immersive storytelling

After entering through the entrance marquee featuring a digital waterfall, guests will begin their journey through four distinct audiovisual storytelling rooms that reveal 13,000 years of Niagara’s remarkable history, dating back to its formation during the last ice age. In the “Ancestors Room,” authentic, original Indigenous artwork produced by Turtle Clan and Mohawk Nation artist Sara General is brought to life with dynamic animations to tell the creation story of Turtle Island and the beginning of our world. Celebrated filmmaker and explorer James Cameron, who was raised in Niagara Falls, provides thoughtful narration in the “Waterfall Room” detailing the post-contact history of Niagara Falls, highlighting key developments and cultural milestones. “It was a pleasure and honor to lend my voice to a project that celebrates the Falls and the city I grew up in. My first job at the age of 16 was working for the Niagara Parks Commission, so this closed that loop, 55 years later,” said Cameron.

“Niagara Takes Flight offers guests the extraordinary sensation of soaring above Niagara Falls, an unparalleled experience that sets this attraction apart on the global stage,” said Chih-Hung Ouyang, Chairman and CEO, Brogent Technologies. “This project merges technology and storytelling to deepen the emotional connection that people have with one of the world’s most celebrated destinations. We are proud to bring this innovation to Ontario in partnership with Niagara Parks Commission, creating an attraction that will inspire millions of visitors for years to come.”