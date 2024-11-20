Extreme Legacy debuts at IAAPA Expo 2024, offers legacy catalog of Extreme Engineering products

ORLANDO, FLA. (November 19, 2024) — Today during a press conference at the Orange County Convention Center, executives announced the launch and creation of Extreme Legacy, a full-service engineering design and manufacturing firm that services the amusement, attractions and leisure industries. A majority female-owned company, Extreme Legacy also announced the appointment of Jaimie Enterkin as chief executive officer.

Based in Orlando, Florida, Extreme Legacy purchased Extreme Engineering’s 30 year portfolio of attractions. The purchase consists of the rights to Extreme Engineering’s intellectual property and expertise in engineering design and fabrication. The company’s name, Extreme Legacy, was chosen as a nod to Extreme Engineering’s 30-year legacy of creating award-winning attractions and providing breakthrough solutions around the globe.

“Extreme Engineering has exhibited at IAAPA Expo for 25 years,” shared Phil Wilson, chief development officer and president, strategic partnerships, Extreme Legacy. “We could not think of a better time or place to announce the launch of Extreme Legacy than right here. Today we acknowledge the history that brought us here while moving forward and inventing for the future.”

“Orlando is the epicenter of the global attractions industry,” Wilson continued, “And so it makes perfect sense that Extreme Legacy is based here. We are ready to provide excellent service and design to our clients while solving any engineering challenge they may have.”

Chief Executive Officer Jaimie Enterkin said, “Extreme Legacy is an inventive engineering design and manufacturing firm. We approach each project by partnering with our clients to anticipate their needs and then develop new products and solutions to meet them.”

Along with the announcement of Enterkin as CEO, Extreme Legacy shared the members of the company’s leadership team. Key executives include:

Kris Benken, President, Extreme Legacy

Phil Wilson, ICAE, Chief Development Officer & President of Strategic Partnerships, Extreme Legacy

Alex Yamich, P.E., Chief Engineering Officer, Extreme Legacy

Ryan Brooks, Director of Operations Extreme Legacy

Marsha Hafstrom, Manager of Parts and Services, Extreme Legacy

Enterkin furthered, “I’m proud of the work this team has done to get us here today. Extreme Legacy is a majority woman-owned company and as its CEO, I’m excited to be here at IAAPA Expo, immersed in the diversity of talent and experience that defines this industry.”

Extreme Legacy is based in Orlando, Florida and has manufacturing facilities in Texas. In 2025, the company has plans to expand its manufacturing capabilities in Central Florida.