FlyOver America to premiere new film exploring Norway

FlyOver America announced the launch of its latest immersive flight ride: Fly Norway, a brand-new experience that transports guests across the majestic landscapes, dramatic fjords, and vibrant culture of one of Europe’s most visually stunning countries – all in just ten minutes.

Set to debut on July 17, 2025 at FlyOver America’s Mall of America location, Fly Norway blends flight simulation technology with cinematography to give guests the sensation of soaring high above Norway’s iconic terrain. From the snow-draped peaks of the Lofoten Islands to the ice fields of Svalbard Glacier, riders will be fully immersed in a multi-sensory adventure that celebrates the heart and soul of the Norwegian landscape.

“We’re excited to bring the magic of Norway to life through this new experience,” said Aaron Hunter, General Manager of FlyOver America. “This ride is more than just a journey across beautiful scenery – it’s a celebration of Norwegian culture, nature, and wonder. Whether you have Norwegian roots or a passion for travel, this is an unforgettable ride for all ages.”

Highlights of Fly Norway include: