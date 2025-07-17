RP Rides to represent Dutch ride manufacturer Wooddesign as commercial partner

Wooddesign Amusement Rides, the Dutch ride manufacturer specialized in handcrafted carousels and family attractions, is entering a new phase of international growth with the support of RP Rides. As of this summer, RP Rides will represent Wooddesign Amusement Rides as a commercial partner, focusing on international business development and expanding the company’s global visibility.

Wooddesign Amusement Rides is known for its craftsmanship, custom-themed carousels, and family attractions. With over 35 years of experience in traditional woodworking for the amusement industry, the family-owned company delivers attractions for theme parks, zoos, and cruise lines worldwide.

RP Rides will act as Wooddesign’s international business development partner, supporting their ambition to grow sustainably in new markets. The collaboration builds on a long-standing relationship between Wooddesign’s owner, Johan Vermolen, and Romee Popelier from RP Rides, who met at the Euro Attractions Show in Berlin in 2012. During Romee’s time at Attractiepark Toverland, she experienced Wooddesign’s quality firsthand while working with their Wave Swinger.

“As a family business, we value quality, reliability, and long-term relationships,” says Robbert Dekkers, CEO of Wooddesign Amusement Rides. “Romee knows our work and speaks the language of the industry. With her support, we aim to increase our international visibility and reach new markets.”

“Adding Family Rides to our portfolio has been a long-standing ambition,” says Romee Popelier, owner of RP Rides. “But we’ve always been selective, we didn’t want to compromise on quality. With Wooddesign, we’ve found a partner who delivers authentic craftsmanship, real value, and a product range that completes our existing ride offering.”