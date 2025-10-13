Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines partners with RWS Global for entertainment aboard its ships in 2026

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has unveiled plans to further its onboard entertainment offering through a new partnership with global entertainment company, RWS Global.

From February 2026, guests sailing aboard Fred. Olsen’s three smaller-sized ocean ships – Bolette, Borealis and Balmoral – will be among the first to experience a refreshed and dynamic daytime entertainment program. Whilst from September 2026, the full program will be live across the fleet, blending brand-new theater productions with a wide variety of live experiences.

The new program will feature an eclectic mix of production shows spanning musical theater, Latin, rock, pop, disco, country and more, alongside an engaging line-up of themed events, game shows, light entertainment and food & beverage experiences.

Samantha Stimpson, CEO of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We’re proud to be a business where our guests come first. This exciting investment and step forward for our onboard entertainment has come as a direct result of listening to our guests and understanding what they value most: more choice and more moments to enjoy. Cruising, for us, has always been about the joy of the journey, and we’re continually evolving to make that experience even more fulfilling.

“This partnership represents a step forward in our entertainment offerings – bringing fresh, engaging and varied experiences to life onboard, while staying true to the timeless pleasures of cruising that our guests know and love, and that make us uniquely Fred.”

Ryan Stana, Chairman & CEO of RWS Global, added: “Fred. Olsen has always been a proud family-founded company, and I deeply respect that. This partnership is about honoring tradition while elevating what’s possible – ushering in a new era of onboard entertainment and guest experiences. By leveraging RWS Global’s worldwide resources, we will deliver more memorable moments and greater value for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ guests around the world.”

As full-service entertainment partner, RWS Global will oversee entertainment operations, helping to enhance the guest experience and support the cruise line’s vision for growth.