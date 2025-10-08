Alterface creative director and attraction collaborations recognized with multiple awards

Alterface, creator of interactive attractions, marked the end of IAAPA Expo Europe with industry awards and the launch of new creative collaborations.

Alterface’s Creative Director, Laurence Beckers, was presented with the Industry Icon (Supplier) Award at the Park World Excellence Awards. This prestigious honor celebrates her career and lasting contributions to themed entertainment.

“Laurence’s vision and dedication to the creation of interactive experiences have shaped the way audiences play and connect, leaving a profound impact on the industry,” said Stéphane Battaille, CEO of Alterface. “We are incredibly proud of her achievements and grateful for the inspiration she brings to our team every day.”

Further recognition at the Park World Excellence Awards included a Highly Commended distinction in the Best Dark Ride or Media Based Experience category for the new SpongeBob’s Crazy Carnival Ride at The Land of Legends, Turkey.

Alterface was also honored at the European Star Awards, receiving recognition for two attractions:

Sesame Street: Street Mission at PortAventura World – Best Family Rides

– Best Family Rides SpongeBob’s Crazy Carnival Ride at The Land of Legends – Best New Indoor Attractions

Both award-winning attractions are designed by Sally Dark Rides. Alterface is the chosen partner for their interactivity, helping bring these beloved stories to life in ways that engage audiences of all ages.

Alongside their industry recognition, the Alterface booth captivated attendees by teasing a new partnership with the artistic team from Levita, displaying real-life levitating objects.

“We are always exploring new technologies and gameplay,” said Battaille. “It felt natural to involve magicians in our quest to create experiences that go beyond traditional interactivity. We look forward to taking this magical collaboration even further at IAAPA Expo this November. Visit us at Booth #862 to see the next step!”