GAME ON! AI Experience releases metrics as it nears first full year

GAME ON! AI Experience at the College Football Hall of Fame opened in August 2024 and as the downtown Atlanta attraction closes in on its first year with AI immersing fans in the traditions and passions of college football, the results are in.

Hall of Fame’s Kimberly Beaudin says, “Almost a year after we launched the AI GAME ON! Experience, our average ticket price is up, our attendance is up, our retails sales are up, guests are staying longer and our net promoter scores are up!”

Check out InPark Magazine’s exclusive preview with Guest Contributor Keith Miller, who got the inside scoop on GAME ON! AI Experience at the College Football Hall of Fame (and his own chance to play an AI jet pilot).

Here are the details:

Average Ticket Price: $3 increase (Before GAME ON!: $19.41; After: $22.32)

Attendance is up 22 percent (this represents the end of the College Football Hall of Fame’s fiscal but its current “year-over-year” attendance is still up 12.6 percent).

Retail sales are up 75 percent (and this also included a store remodel in addition to kiosks where guests can download their AI experience)

Average length-of-stay up 27.7 percent (went from 1 hour 30 minutes before GAME ON! to 1 hour 55 minutes after)

Net promoter score up 13 percent (went from 79 before to 90 after)

One key metric was delivered on the day of the 2025 National Championship between Ohio State and Notre Dame when 3,129 guests experienced GAME ON! and the average processing time was less than 8 minutes. This is traditionally the busiest day of the year for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Designed to bring the spirit of college game day to guests, The GAME ON! AI Experience leverages AI to seek a transformation of the guest experience for not only museums but other attractions and guest experiences.

Guests arrive to an energetic game day environment through a video tunnel and musical soundtrack. While listening to a medley featuring Jump, Sweet Caroline and other popular music, they scan their face and answer a series of questions at an RFID-enabled registration kiosk. Then, as they journey throughout the museum, they encounter 15 AI touchpoints that place them into the story. Guests view themselves in their chosen school colors as a 1920s football fan, a 1950s college cheerleader, a band member from the 1970s, a football star in the gym, posing with the Heisman trophy, inserted into classic football art, and much more. They even can watch a “documentary” about the “Best Coaches Who Never Were,” starring themselves.

The exhibit culminates in a cinematic finale where guests receive a personalized recruiting highlight reel on a Jumbotron-like LED screen overlooking the Hall of Fame’s indoor football field.

Beaudin says, “We are grateful for our creative and production partners at Creative Principals and The Producers Group for the success of GAME ON!”

The experience utilizes HyperCinema’s live generative AI platform, enabling speed, consistency, and personalization. Guests can choose from any of the 764 college football teams and the experience will be catered to them and their team. In addition, the integration of the technology by Forward Thinking Designs and 3Stage allowed the museum to enhance their guest experience without having to renovate the entire museum.

“Since 2017, museums have been using AI to help interpret their exhibits and artifacts, but the College Football Hall of Fame was the first time a museum used AI to make the guest the star and actually put them in the experience,” said Geoff Thatcher, Founder & Chief Creative Officer at Creative Principals. “This was a bold move by the College Football Hall of Fame’s CEO and team. It’s always hard to be first and the AI GAME ON! Experience is paying off!”