Zoo Knoxville teases upcoming nighttime production for this fall

This fall, Zoo Knoxville will unveil a nighttime production that transforms the zoo after dark into a celebration of light, sound, and nature. Inspired by the changing seasons of the Smoky Mountains, the event leads guests through sensory-rich moments of custom music and vivid visual displays that bring the spirit of the region to life.

The experience debuts in the newly reimagined Timber Loop, centrally located in the Zoo’s Appalachian biome, where a suspended circular platform surrounded by nature becomes the perfect stage for a unique multimedia show, viewable from multiple vantage points.

The original score, created in collaboration with regional artists, blends melody and natural sound to reflect the culture and rhythms of Appalachia. Through projection and lighting, timeless Smoky Mountain moments are captured, from intense natural phenomena to the quiet beauty of the wilderness.

The show will premiere in November 2025 and run nightly through the winter season. Zoo Knoxville is now accepting reservations for holiday bookings, including large parties, group outings, and corporate events.