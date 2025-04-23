Herschend delivers new experiences and updates across its portfolio

This spring, Herschend destinations across the country are presenting celebrations, interactive expansions, and immersive exhibits designed to delight visitors of all ages. Here’s a look at what’s new, unique and ready to be explored at each destination in April and May 2025:

Dollywood’s 40th Anniversary Season kicks off with the Flower & Food Festival, where more than half a million blooms create mosaics and sculptures throughout the park. Visitors can stroll under the colorful Umbrella Sky installation and enjoy spring-inspired dishes like blueberry pie milkshakes and loaded street fries.

A special anniversary musical show, “Play On,” premieres in May, paying tribute to classic performances from Dollywood’s history.

Dollywood’s Splash Country celebrates its 25th anniversary with a special promotion offering.

Celebrating its 65th Anniversary, Silver Dollar City introduces the Spring Festival (April 10–May 12), spotlighting classic American food, live music, and engaging cultural experiences. Explore “The Plaza,” an expanded area featuring nostalgic Americana.

Stroll beneath the Parasol Sky, a colorful canopy of umbrellas that offers shade and plenty of photo opportunities along Valley Road.

The Showboat Branson Belle unveils an updated variety show, blending music hits from the 1960s to today alongside freshly prepared onboard dining—perfect for a memorable evening on Table Rock Lake.

Dive into the new Water’s Edge Expansion, featuring three family-friendly rides: Boat Parade, Wing Swinger, and the towering Horizon Wheel. Animal lovers can explore a vibrant new macaw aviary and reptile house filled with exotic species.

2025 Wild Adventures LIVE! Concert Series brings artists to the stage, including Willie Nelson & Family, The Marshall Tucker Band, 38 Special, Walker Hayes, CeCe Winans, and Chris Tomlin.

Guests can unwind along the expanded lakeside boardwalk and visit the new Quiet Room, designed to offer a calming environment for visitors with sensory sensitivities.

Safari Campground, now in its first full year, offers an immersive overnight experience steps away from park gates, nestled among animal habitats.

Opening May 10, Kentucky Kingdom debuts Discovery Meadow, a new family zone inspired by Kentucky’s Bluegrass heritage. Featuring three brand-new rides, ten reimagined attractions, and interactive play areas, it’s a delightful space for all ages.

Celebrate the vibrant colors of spring at the Floral Frenzy Festival (May 24–June 29), showcasing beautiful blooms, live entertainment, and special events.

Make a splash at the Bubble Bash event through May 4, featuring bubble-themed activities and entertainment designed for family-friendly fun.

Coming summer 2025, Kaleidoscope Cove offers a sneak peek into its transformation – a 2,000-square-foot immersive, colorful underwater exhibit blending exotic marine life and interactive technology.

Explore Jellies: Go with the Flow, a new jellyfish gallery featuring five unique species. Highlights include the striking Atlantic Sea Nettles with their graceful, pulsating movements, and the fascinating Upside-Down Jellyfish, which rest on the tank’s bottom and rely on photosynthetic algae for nourishment. The exhibit offers a serene, visually stunning experience complemented by ambient music and comfortable seating areas, allowing visitors to fully immerse themselves in the enchanting underwater world.

The popular Free Pre-K Membership program returns, offering complimentary aquarium access throughout 2025 for preschool-aged guests.