Efteling opens renovated version of its original hotel with a new name: Efteling Wonder Hotel

Almost 33 years ago, Efteling opened its very first accommodation location: the Efteling Hotel. For many Efteling visitors, their day at Efteling starts with the first glimpse of the four-towered hotel that opened in 1992. The hotel underwent a major renovation in recent months and has now reopened under a new name: Efteling Wonder Hotel.

A new entrance

With a new more accessible lobby entrance, which enters the hotel from the front, this floating castle of fairytales stimulates the imagination of guests and allows them to travel through the clouds and past the stars where the stories of Efteling continue. The hotel lobby is also lined with suitcases from the park’s beloved characters. In keeping with the dream-like theme, the walls of the lobby are painted a deep midnight blue.

Restaurant Saga

As guests “float” past the lobby, they will continue to encounter a dream-like world enveloped in midnight blue as they meet the hotel’s new restaurant. Inspired by the fairytales of the park, Efteling Wonder Hotel’s Saga will present both hotel and park guests as well as passersby with a range of dishes that provide them with a taste for every tale. Those looking to elevate their experience, can choose to dine at the Captain’s Table where they can indulge in a delicious feast. The restaurant will also be equipped with an interactive “dream navigator” play area, where children can enjoy navigating the enchanting world of dreams and getting lost in the wondrous world surrounding them.

Interior and creative concept

The ground floor of the hotel, the parterre, is the “engine room” from which the floating castle is controlled. Throughout the hotel, guests will find graphics that hint at journeys within the floating castles, clouds, stars and meridians.

There is new entertainment in the form of Jules Verreweg, a wonder navigator. Every evening, he and the children fill his dream globes with dreams. With these, they create Dream Steam, with which will they can make the hotel take off.

Jokie & Jet themed suite

A new themed suite has also been created as part of the renovation. The Circus Suite has been converted into the Jokie & Jet Suite. The colorful suite, based on the attraction Carnival Festival, measures 53 square meters (570.5 square feet), accommodates five people and is full of recognizable elements from the popular attraction.

The renovations accompany the overhaul of the existing bedrooms which took place in 2021 and a renovation to the exterior in 2023. The Efteling Wonder Hotel comprises 124 hotel rooms and suites with a total of 495 beds.