IAAPA Expo 2025 only one month away: Peek at exhibitors and planned announcements

In less than a month, the largest annual gathering of the global attractions industry will kick off in Orlando. IAAPA Expo 2025 will welcome more than 40,000 professionals from across the world. From theme parks and waterparks to museums, family entertainment centers (FECs), and immersive entertainment destinations, this is where the entire industry converges to share ideas, unveil innovations, and showcase what’s next in creating unforgettable guest experiences.

A world of stories to discover

IAAPA Expo 2025 will feature 1,100+ exhibitors spanning more than 500,000 square feet of trade show floor, offering an exclusive look at the latest advancements shaping the future of fun. This includes breakthroughs in ride technology, AI, accessibility, AR/VR, gaming, sustainability, and more.

See the full exhibitor list here.

IAAPA Expo press conferences and reveals

IAAPA Expo is where industry news happens. Media and creators will be the first to capture exclusive announcements, experience ride unveils up close and personal and hear directly from company leaders.

Press conferences to attend include:

Mack Rides x Dollywood (Booth #2269)

DOF Robotics (Booth #1369)

Vekoma x SeaWorld Orlando (Booth #5124)

B&M x Six Flags Over Texas (Booth #4806)

Rocky Mountain Coasters (Booth #4800)

S&S Worldwide (Booth #5118)

Zamperla x Morgan’s Wonderland (Booth #2024)

Sally Dark Rides x Six Flags (Booth #2267)

Brogent Technologies (Booth #5431)

ProSlide (Booth #2254)

Triotech x Ernestland Corporation (Booth #1331)

…and many more.

Immersive storytelling spaces: North Concourse activations

The North Concourse returns with even more experiential zones offering visual stories and hands-on coverage opportunities:

Street Market (N210BCDE) – The popular culinary hub returns as an attendee favorite – this year with live chef demos! Capture sizzling visuals as chefs craft dishes in real time, sharing the latest food trends that will help chefs decrease prep time, and increase profits.

– The popular culinary hub returns as an attendee favorite – this year with live chef demos! Capture sizzling visuals as chefs craft dishes in real time, sharing the latest food trends that will help chefs decrease prep time, and increase profits. Haunting Grounds (N220ABCD) – From spooky décor to interactive Halloween flair, see how exhibitors are providing creative ways for parks and facilities to transform seasonal attractions into a year-round eerie ambiance. Plus, the Expo will feature education sessions designed to spark ideas and sharpen marketing strategies for spooky season.

– From spooky décor to interactive Halloween flair, see how exhibitors are providing creative ways for parks and facilities to transform seasonal attractions into a year-round eerie ambiance. Plus, the Expo will feature education sessions designed to spark ideas and sharpen marketing strategies for spooky season. Digital Sign Innovation Lab (N230AB) – Explore the latest in digital signage and guest engagement. Hear from experts from The Digital Signage Federation and discover the tools shaping how attractions connect with audiences.

Intuitive AI and Expression Capital Partners are sponsors of IAAPA Expo 2025.