Falcon’s Beyond names Jason Ambler as Chief Content Officer

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc., immersive storytelling provider through its divisions Falcon’s Creative Group, Falcon’s Beyond Destinations, and Falcon’s Beyond Brands announces the promotion of Jason Ambler to the newly created position of Chief Content Officer, where he will work closely with Cecil D. Magpuri, Falcon’s Chief Executive Officer, and other senior leaders across the Company.

Ambler, who has previously held senior executive roles within Falcon’s, will support the advancement of the Company’s storytelling capabilities and help integrate its creative vision across the Company’s business units.

“Jason brings a rare combination of creative vision, operational excellence, and deep industry experience that makes him the ideal creative partner to support our content strategy going forward,” said Magpuri. “As we continue to expand our content and IP portfolio, Jason’s contributions will be instrumental in delivering world-class storytelling across every platform and audience interaction.”

In this newly created role, Ambler will support the Company’s global content strategy and facilitate the development, creation, integration, and distribution of content across physical destinations and digital platforms. He will also support the exploration of potential new acquisition efforts, partnerships, and innovation initiatives, leveraging new technologies and data-driven insights.

“I’m incredibly honored to step into this role at an exciting time for Falcon’s,” said Ambler. “Falcon’s is uniquely positioned to lead the continued growth of the global experience economy through visionary design, dynamic digital content, and innovative technology. I look forward to working closely with Cecil and our incredible teams and partners to continue to create engaging, interactive, and personalized experience ecosystems that will deeply resonate with audiences for many years to come.”